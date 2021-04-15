Wake Up With BWW 4/15: Karen Olivo Will Not Return to MOULIN ROUGE!, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Karen Olivo, a 2020/21 Tony nominee for their performance in Moulin Rouge!, has just announced via Instagram that they will not return to the show when it reopens on Broadway, stating "I Want a Theatre Industry That Matches My Integrity."

Casting has been announced for Theatre Orb in Japan's production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in concert, which will include Ramin Karimloo, Telly Leung, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Karen Olivo Will Not Return to MOULIN ROUGE!- 'I Want a Theatre Industry That Matches My Integrity'

2) VIDEO: THE LATE SHOW Spoofs HAMILTON With 'My Shot' Vaccine Parody

by Stage Tube

Spoofing 'My Shot' from 'Hamilton,' 'The Late Show' made the best use of puns to get the audience excited about the potential for the return of all Broadway shows.. (more...)

3) When Will Broadway On Tour Return? Find Out What's Coming Up Near You!

After over a year of Broadway tours being paused, productions are now beginning to announce returns to theatre across the country! Find out when Broadway will return to your city.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Tovah Feldshuh Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Watch as Richard chats with beloved star of stage and screen Tovah Feldshuh, who just released LILYVILLE- a heartwarming and hilarious memoir exploring the mother-daughter relationship that challenged shifting socio-cultural expectations of women and shaped a magnificent career.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 1pm his special guests are Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus!

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel Starring Judith Blegen, Frederica von Stade, Jean Kraft, Rosalind Elias, and Michael Devlin, conducted by Thomas Fulton. Production by Nathaniel Merrill. From December 25, 1982. Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're geeking out over: Ramin Karimloo, Telly Leung & More To Lead JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Japan

Casting has been announced for Theatre Orb in Japan's production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in concert. The production is currently set to begin performances on July 12th, with the official opening on July 15th. The production will run through July 27th.

The cast will include Michael K. Lee as Jesus Christ, Ramin Karimloo as Judas Iscariot, Celinde Schoenmaker as Mary Magdalene, Masaaki Fujioka as King Herod, Hironobu Miyahara(LE VELVETS) as Caiaphas, Telly Leung as Peter, Robert Marien as Pontius Pilate, Hayato Kakizawa as Simon Zealotes, and Aaron Walpole as Annas.

What we're watching: Watch Orfeh and Andy Karl Sing for Frontline Workers at A NIGHT OF HEROES

New York City continued its return to live events last night with a celebration of 50 local frontline health care heroes in honor of their service to New York throughout the past year. CLEAR Connects 'A Night of Heroes,' in partnership with Union Square Hospitality Group, treated New York's essential workers with a dinner out on the town at Marta, entertainment from Broadway stars Andy Karl and Orfeh and a show of gratitude from some of the city's notable residents.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Caissie Levy, who turns 40 today!

Levy most recently starred on Broadway as Elsa in Frozen. Other credits: Broadway: Fantine in the 2014 revival of Les Miserables; Molly in Ghost (and West End/cast album); Sheila in the 2009 revival of Hair (and West End/cast album); Elphaba in Wicked (and Los Angeles); Penny in Hairspray (and first national tour/Toronto). Off-Broadway: First Daughter Suite (The Public Theater/cast album); Sara in Murder Ballad; Maureen in Rent (national tour). She has performed solo internationally, including with Sir Rod Stewart in Las Vegas, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and recent Carnegie Hall debut with the NY Pops. Her solo album With You is available on iTunes.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!