Wake Up With BWW 2/22: Santino Fontana's Concert With Seth Rudetsky Re-Airs, and More!

Santino Fontana joins Seth Rudetsky for a very special concert, which premiered on Sunday, February 21 (8pm). The concert re-airs today, Monday, February 22 (3pm). BUY TICKETS! Check out a special preview of the concert below, featuring Fontana singing 'Almost Like Being in Love' from Brigadoon!

Jessica Lowndes and Jeremy Jordan have collaborated on a new song called Alive. The song is now available on Spotify and Apple Music. Jordan and Lowndes also created a video of them performing the song, together from different locations.

It has been revealed that a film adaptation of The Beast in the Jungle is coming soon, directed by Susan Stroman and starring Frank Langella. Stroman directed a musical adaptation of the Henry James novella in 2018, which premiered at the Vineyard Theatre.

Frank Langella Will Lead THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE Film Directed by Susan Stroman

It has been revealed that a film adaptation of The Beast in the Jungle is coming soon, directed by Susan Stroman and starring Frank Langella. Stroman directed a musical adaptation of the Henry James novella in 2018, which premiered at the Vineyard Theatre.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, Amanda Gorman & More in #Ham4Progress THE JOY IN OUR VOICES

Celebrate Black History Month with '#Ham4Progress Presents: The Joy In Our Voices', celebrating Black art and artists! Tune in tonight, February 21, at 7pm ET to watch live!. (more...)

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Lea Salonga, who turns 50 today!

Multiple award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga is renown across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch. She is best known for her Tony Award winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, in the field of musical theatre. She was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Many fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of "Disney Legend".







Most recently, Lea starred in the critically acclaimed Sony musical-drama YELLOW ROSE which hit theaters in October. Additionally, in August, Lea released her single "Dream Again" with all profits donated to charities aiding in COVID-19 relief around the world, including The Actor's Fund. In November 2020 Lea Salonga: Live with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra from Sydney Opera House aired as part of Great Performances on PBS. A live album of the performance was subsequently released by Broadway Records.







Lea's 2019 The Human Heart Tour saw sold-out audiences and record-breaking sales across North America, the United Kingdom and Australia. On Broadway, Lea most recently starred in the 2018 Broadway revival of Once on This Island as the Goddess of Love, Erzulie. The show's return to the Broadway stage earned a Tony Award for "Best Revival of a Musical" and also garnered Lea and the cast a Grammy nomination for "Best Musical Theater Album."







Currently, Lea serves as a judge on the Philippines hit version of "The Voice" including the ratings juggernaut "The Voice Kids". Mitoy Yonting, a member of Team Lea, was named the first season winner.

