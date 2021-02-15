Wake Up With BWW 2/15: Laura Osnes' Concert With Seth Rudetsky Re-Airs Today, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Laura Osnes' concert, as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3pm. Buy your tickets here!

In honor of Valentine's Day, Andrew Lloyd Webber shared a medley of love songs on his social media accounts. He kicked off the medley with I Know I Have a Heart, the newly-released song from his upcoming production of Cinderella. The medley also included songs from Aspects of Love, The Phantom of the Opera, and more.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) BWW Exclusive: What Is the Best Broadway Love Song Ever? 1200+ Stars Decide!

by BWW Special

Valentine's Day is here and love is in the air! On this most romantic day of the year, we can't help but wonder... what is the greatest love song the Broadway stage has ever seen? Which Broadway composer wrote the most swoon-worthy melody? Which Broadway lyricist wrote rhymes that make our hearts melt? BroadwayWorld continues our great tradition of answering these questions- and this year we have more answers than ever!. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Laura Osnes Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Watch as he chats with Broadway favorite Laura Osnes who joins Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, February 14 (8pm) and Monday, February 15 (3pm).. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Brandy Recreates Viral TikTok Challenge to Celebrate CINDERELLA on Disney+

Putting her own spin on a viral TikTok challenge, Brandy began her video with no makeup and casual clothing, waving a makeup brush until she makes a transformation into Cinderella - complete with her gown, tiara, and blue eyeshadow. All the whine, Disney's 'Where Did I Put That Thing/ Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo' plays in the background.. (more...)

4) Andrew Lloyd Webber Says He's 'Worried' About the Future of the Industry if the UK Government Doesn't Reopen Theatres

Andrew Lloyd Webber is once again calling on the U.K. government to open London theaters to prevent the industry from collapsing. He says that he is beginning to get worried about what the future holds.. (more...)

5) Theater Stories: COME FROM AWAY, PASSION, JEKYLL & HYDE and More About Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

This week's Theater Stories features the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre! Learn about the theatre's namesake, Gerald Schoenfeld; the theatre's best-known shows like The Motherfucker With the Hat, the Glengarry Glen Ross revival, The Humans, Come From Away, and much more!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Josh Groban's Valentine's Day Concert airs tonight at 8pm EST. Learn more here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're watching: The Playbillies Cover 'Elephant Love Medley' From MOULIN ROUGE! Featuring Joe Iconis, Lauren Marcus, and More!

The Playbillies have released a cover of the "Elephant Love Medley" from Moulin Rouge in collaboration with many of their friends from the Broadway community.

The video features Joe Iconis (Be More Chill); Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill); Daniel Jenkins (Oslo; Golden Boy; Billy Elliot; Mary Poppins; Big River); Melissa Van Der Schyff (Bonnie and Clyde; Big River); Kristen Beth Williams (Hello Dolly; Pippin; Nice Work If You Can Get It; Anything Goes; Promises, Promises); James Ludwig (Spamalot; Little Shop of Horrors); Shakina Nayfack (Connecting; Difficult People; Transparent); Daniel Bracamontes; Katie Johnatgen (Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical); James Penca; Eric William Morris (King Kong; Mamma Mia!); Katlyn Carlson (Be More Chill); Ryan Farrell (Wicked); Alyse Alan Louis (Amélie; Disaster!; Mamma Mia!); Travis Morin; Daniel Torres (Beautiful; Evita; The Pirate Queen; The Woman in White); Matthew Tweardy; Michael Albert.

Social Butterfly: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays a Valentine's Day Medley of PHANTOM, CINDERELLA, and More!

In honor of Valentine's Day, Andrew Lloyd Webber shared a medley of love songs on his social media accounts.

He kicked off the medley with I Know I Have a Heart, the newly-released song from his upcoming production of Cinderella. The medley also included songs from Aspects of Love, The Phantom of the Opera, and more.

