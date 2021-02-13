VIDEO: The Playbillies Cover 'Elephant Love Medley' From MOULIN ROUGE! Featuring Joe Iconis, Lauren Marcus, and More!

The Playbillies have released a cover of the "Elephant Love Medley" from Moulin Rouge in collaboration with many of their friends from the Broadway community.

The video features Joe Iconis (Be More Chill); Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill); Daniel Jenkins (Oslo; Golden Boy; Billy Elliot; Mary Poppins; Big River); Melissa Van Der Schyff (Bonnie and Clyde; Big River); Kristen Beth Williams (Hello Dolly; Pippin; Nice Work If You Can Get It; Anything Goes; Promises, Promises); James Ludwig (Spamalot; Little Shop of Horrors); Shakina Nayfack (Connecting; Difficult People; Transparent); Daniel Bracamontes; Katie Johnatgen (Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical); James Penca; Eric William Morris (King Kong; Mamma Mia!); Katlyn Carlson (Be More Chill); Ryan Farrell (Wicked); Alyse Alan Louis (Amélie; Disaster!; Mamma Mia!); Travis Morin; Daniel Torres (Beautiful; Evita; The Pirate Queen; The Woman in White); Matthew Tweardy; Michael Albert.

The Playbillies are Sam Sherwood on Guitar, Mike Rosengarten on Banjo, Douglas Waterbury-Tieman on Fiddle, and Matt Cusack on Bass.

Check out the video below!