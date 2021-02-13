Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: The Playbillies Cover 'Elephant Love Medley' From MOULIN ROUGE! Featuring Joe Iconis, Lauren Marcus, and More!

The Playbillies are Sam Sherwood on Guitar, Mike Rosengarten on Banjo, Douglas Waterbury-Tieman on Fiddle, and Matt Cusack on Bass.

Feb. 13, 2021  

The Playbillies have released a cover of the "Elephant Love Medley" from Moulin Rouge in collaboration with many of their friends from the Broadway community.

The video features Joe Iconis (Be More Chill); Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill); Daniel Jenkins (Oslo; Golden Boy; Billy Elliot; Mary Poppins; Big River); Melissa Van Der Schyff (Bonnie and Clyde; Big River); Kristen Beth Williams (Hello Dolly; Pippin; Nice Work If You Can Get It; Anything Goes; Promises, Promises); James Ludwig (Spamalot; Little Shop of Horrors); Shakina Nayfack (Connecting; Difficult People; Transparent); Daniel Bracamontes; Katie Johnatgen (Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical); James Penca; Eric William Morris (King Kong; Mamma Mia!); Katlyn Carlson (Be More Chill); Ryan Farrell (Wicked); Alyse Alan Louis (Amélie; Disaster!; Mamma Mia!); Travis Morin; Daniel Torres (Beautiful; Evita; The Pirate Queen; The Woman in White); Matthew Tweardy; Michael Albert.

The Playbillies are Sam Sherwood on Guitar, Mike Rosengarten on Banjo, Douglas Waterbury-Tieman on Fiddle, and Matt Cusack on Bass.

Check out the video below!

VIDEO: The Playbillies Cover 'Elephant Love Medley' From MOULIN ROUGE! Featuring Joe Iconis, Lauren Marcus, and More!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Brennyn Lark
Brennyn Lark
Dana Steingold
Dana Steingold
Hayley Podschun
Hayley Podschun

Related Articles
VIDEO: Harry Connick Jr. Releases Music Video For Amazing Grace Photo

VIDEO: Harry Connick Jr. Releases Music Video For 'Amazing Grace'

Stage and Screen Actor Christopher Pennock Dies at 76 Photo

Stage and Screen Actor Christopher Pennock Dies at 76

BETRAYAL Star Zawe Ashton Joins CAPTAIN MARVEL 2 Photo

BETRAYAL Star Zawe Ashton Joins CAPTAIN MARVEL 2

DOUBTFIRE & SING STREET Stars Present PODCAST- A NEW MUSICAL Photo

DOUBTFIRE & SING STREET Stars Present PODCAST- A NEW MUSICAL


More Hot Stories For You