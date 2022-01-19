Wake Up With BWW 1/19: THE KITE RUNNER and A STRANGE LOOP Broadway Dates Confirmed, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include a confirmed Broadway production of The Kite Runner. The stage adaptation of the book will play July 6 through October 30, 2022 at the Hayes Theatre.

Plus, the full casting and dates have been announced for the Broadway premiere of A Strange Loop. Previews will begin at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 W 45th St) on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, and opening night is set for Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Great Performances on PBS will premiere a new documentary on the Broadway revival of Company! Filmed over the course of two years, the documentary will feature rehearsal and performance footage, plus new interviews with Marianne Elliott, Katrina Lenk, Patti LuPone, Stephen Sondheim, and members of the original 1970 cast.

GREAT PERFORMANCES to Premiere New COMPANY Revival Documentary

by Michael Major

Filmed over the course of two years, the documentary will feature rehearsal and performance footage, plus new interviews with Marianne Elliott, Katrina Lenk, Patti LuPone, Stephen Sondheim, and members of the original 1970 cast. The working title is Great Performances: Keeping Company with Sondheim.. (more...)

Full Cast and Dates Announced for Broadway's A STRANGE LOOP; Tickets Now On Sale

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Tickets are now on sale for the Broadway premiere of A STRANGE LOOP, Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer-Prize winning musical, directed by Stephen Brackett. Previews will begin at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 W 45th St) on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, and opening night is set for Tuesday, April 26, 2022.. (more...)

THE KITE RUNNER Will Open on Broadway This Summer

by Nicole Rosky

A stage adaptation of 2003 book The Kite Runner will arrive on Broadway this summer. The play, which previously played in London and on tour in the UK, will play July 6 through October 30, 2022 at the Hayes Theatre.The Kite Runner is adapted for the stage by Matthew Spangler and directed by Giles Croft. . (more...)

BONNIE AND CLYDE Will Transfer To The West End April 2022

by BWW Staff

It was announced tonight on stage at the BONNIE AND CLYDE concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane that a production of the musical will play the West End beginning in April 2022 at the Arts Theatre. . (more...)

VIDEO: Watch the Cast of WINNIE THE POOH Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

by Michael Major

In honor of Winnie the Pooh Day, the cast of Disney's Winnie the Pooh appeared on Good Morning America today for a special performance. The segment also included an interview with Jake Bazel, the puppeteer and voice actor who plays Pooh Bear in the current Off-Broadway production.. (more...)

Corbin Bleu Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season Three

by Michael Major

The summer camp-set third season of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series will include a performance of Disney's Frozen. In addition to music from Frozen, season three will feature music from Camp Rock and the High School Musical franchise. Corbin Bleu will join Joshua Bassett Olivia Rodrigo, Julia Lester, and more in the new season.. (more...)

Ariana DeBose, Cynthia Erivo, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated for 53rd NAACP Image Awards

by Michael Major

Today, the full list of nominees for the "53rd NAACP Image Awards" were announced. Nominees included Ariana DeBose, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Encanto, Cynthia Erivo, Audra McDonald, Respect, Taraji P. Henson, Tituss Burgess, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter, Denzel Washington, and more. Check out the full list of nominees now!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at All New Production Photos From MOULIN ROUGE! in London

by Stephi Wild

All new production photos have been released for Moulin Rouge! in the West End. The musical opens on 20 January at the Piccadilly Theatre. The cast of Moulin Rouge! is led by Liisi LaFontaine and Jamie Bogyo in the roles of Satine and Christian.. (more...)

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to Michael Crawford, who turns 80 today!

Michael Crawford created the role of 'The Phantom' in the hit musical earning him an astonishing catalogue of critical recognition including Broadway's Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, and the Los Angeles Dramalogue Award and Drama Critics Award. After opening in Phantom on October 9, 1986, he was made an Officer of the British Empire (OBE) by the Queen, as well as receiving his second Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He played the part for three and a half years as the toast of London, New York, and Los Angeles. In 2014, he was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for charitable and philanthropic services, particularly to children's charities. Most recently, he again returned to the West End stage, starring in the new musical The Go-Between, which played to rave reviews and enthusiastic audiences for a limited run at the Apollo Shaftesbury Theater. Crawford also made a mark with his vocal performance on Phantom, 1987's world-wide hit London cast recording, whose international sales tally stands in excess of 12 million.



Other recordings include: the RIAA platinum-certified Michael Crawford Performs Andrew Lloyd Webber; Michael Crawford in Concert, the companion album to his dual Emmy-nominated PBS special; On Eagle's Wings, a collection of sacred songs that were a hit on Billboard's Contemporary Christian chart; and the companion album to EFX, which debuted in Las Vegas with Crawford in the high-profile starring role. Crawford's numerous screen and stage credits range from the acclaimed film version of Hello Dolly and his much-touted performance in the London staging of Flowers for Algernon to his much-loved character in the 1970's British sit-com Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em. The story of Crawford's varied and distinguished 40-year career was told with the release of Parcel Arrived Safely: Tied With String, his autobiography which traces the road from his World War II-era youth to his film work alongside John Lennon and Steve McQueen and his years as the original Phantom.

Check out our full biography and interactive timeline of the Michael Crawford's career here!

