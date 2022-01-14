Wake Up With BWW 1/14: ANYTHING GOES With Sutton Foster Comes to US Cinemas, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include Anything Goes, starring Sutton Foster, coming to US cinemas! The filmed London production will stream in theaters across America for two days only this March!

Plus, original Broadway cast member Jonathan Freeman will play his final performance as Jafar in Aladdin on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Dennis Stowe will assume the role beginning Tuesday, January 25.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

ANYTHING GOES Starring Sutton Foster Comes to US Cinemas in March

by Stephi Wild

Anything Goes, starring Tony Award winner Sutton Foster and directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall, will be screened across the US for two days only on Sunday, March 27 and Wednesday, March 30 in a live recording filmed at London's renowned Barbican Theatre. . (more...)

HAMILTON Announces March 20 Closing In Los Angeles; Will Re-Open February 9th

by BWW Staff

Producer Jeffrey Seller has announced that the Los Angeles production of HAMILTON will conclude its more than 6-month engagement at Hollywood Pantages Theatre on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Performances began on Tuesday, August 17, 2021; this was the second HAMILTON production in the world to reopen after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, select performances of the Los Angeles production were cancelled upon discovery of COVID-19 breakthrough cases backstage.. (more...)

Dennis Stowe Will Play Jafar in ALADDIN From January 25

by Stephi Wild

Tony Award® nominee and original Broadway cast member Jonathan Freeman will play his final performance as Jafar in Disney's hit musical Aladdin on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Current Jafar/Sultan standby and fellow original Broadway cast member Dennis Stowe will assume the role beginning Tuesday, January 25. . (more...)

Drama Critic and Playwright Terry Teachout Dies at Age 65

by A.A. Cristi

Terry Teachout, biographer, playwright, director, and drama critic for The Wall Street Journal, has passed away. He was 65 years old. . (more...)

VIDEO: Sir Tim Rice Talks BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and More

by Stephi Wild

The 5th Avenue Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry recently sat down to chat with lyricist Sir Tim Rice about his career and what makes Disney's Beauty and the Beast such a perennial piece of musical theater.. (more...)

JUNGLE RUMBLE Comes to the West End Next Month

by Stephi Wild

Jungle Rumble, a new family musical featuring an inspirational message about working together to protect the Earth, will run this half term from 14 to 20 February 2022 at The Fortune Theatre in London's Covent Garden. . (more...)

John Earl Jelks Joins the Cast of BIRTHDAY CANDLES on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced complete casting of the New York premiere of Birthday Candles by Noah Haidle, directed by Vivienne Benesch.. (more...)

VIDEO: Rachel Tucker & Guy Retallack Talk JOHN & JEN on Backstage with Richard Ridge

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he chats with husband and wife, Rachel Tucker and Guy Retallack.. (more...)

Broadway Birthdays

A Happy Birthday shout-out to Julia Murney, who turns 53 today!

Julia Murney last appeared on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked after playing the role on the national tour for which she received an Acclaim Award. Other New York credits include Lennon, The Wild Party (Drama Desk nomination), The Vagina Monologues, Falling (Drama Desk nomination), A Class Act, The Landing, Saved, Crimes of the Heart, Queen of the Mist, and Time and Again (Lucille Lortel nomination). She's been seen regionally all over the U.S.- Signature, Muny, Williamstown, Reprise!LA, Sacramento Music Circus, NCT, Lyric, Rubicon and Goodspeed, to name a few-and in concert she has performed solo shows nationally as well as in NYC at Feinstein's/54 Below, Birdland, Joe's Pub & Ars Nova. Symphony appearances have ranged from Carnegie Hall to The Kennedy Center, Caramoor to Town Hall, from Malaysia to Maui & a lot of spots in between. Among her TV credits are Madam Secretary, 30 Rock, Sex and the City, Elementary, Brothers and Sisters, Ed, NYPD Blue, all the Law and Orders, First You Dream and about a gazillion voiceovers. A Syracuse University graduate, her recordings include the original cast albums of The Wild Party and A Class Act, the Grammy nominated Actor's Fund Benefit of Hair and her first solo album I'm Not Waiting, which is available on iTunes & on her website, juliamurney.com.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!