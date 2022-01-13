VIDEO: Sir Tim Rice Talks BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and More

The 5th Avenue Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry recently sat down to chat with lyricist Sir Tim Rice about his career and what makes Disney's Beauty and the Beast such a perennial piece of musical theater.

Check out the full interview below!

Rice is best known for his collaborations with Andrew Lloyd Webber, with whom he wrote, among other shows, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Evita; with Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson of ABBA, with whom he wrote Chess; and with Disney on Aladdin, The Lion King, the stage adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, and the original Broadway musical Aida. He also wrote lyrics for the Alan Menken musical King David, and for DreamWorks Animation's The Road to El Dorado.

Rice was knighted by Elizabeth II for services to music in 1994. He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is an inductee into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, is a Disney Legend recipient, and is a fellow of the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers, and Authors. In addition to his awards in the UK, he is one of sixteen artists to have won an Emmy, Oscar, Grammy and Tony in the US.