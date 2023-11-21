Wagner College Dance Performs MORSO D'AMORE in Stage One

MORSO D'AMORE, a ballet powerful for its use of confrontation and subterfuge, is the culmination of a month-long opportunity for a select group of students to work with Caterina Rago, investigating the cultural and social aspects of the Italian phenomenon known as Tantarism. Upending the classic tarantella -a dance rooted in the traditions of Southern Italy during the 15th to 17th centuries, MORSO D'AMORE is a contemporary work that speaks to the uncertainties and anxieties of our time. Morso D'Amore is based on the tarantella's history as a curative dance meant to rid the body of the tarantula's poisonous bite. It was said that three or four days of dancing in a trance-like state relieves the body of physical and psychological trauma. In Morso D'Amore the dance is imagined as a state of ecstasy or rebellion, recalling a strange imprisonment. A cycle of capture and release is at hand in this complex work that crosses global cultures to examine personal and political crises and the desire to hunt for a cure.

Caterina Rago is the Founder, Artistic Director, Choreographer and principal Dance of CRDANCE COMPANY, LLC as well as the Artistic Director and Founder of Tecniche Di Danza Moderna (TDM). A native of Italy, she holds an MFA from l'Accademia Nazionale di Danza in Rome. She completed the Professional Training Program at the Martha Graham Dance Center in NYC. Caterina has received commissions from Steffi Nossen Dance Foundation, Accademia Nazionale di Danza, Alvin Ailey/Fordham and Peridance Capezio Dance Center. Rago teaches at the Joffrey Ballet School, the Martha Graham School, and was named Emerging Choreographer for MET Dance Company (Houston).

PERFORMANCES

Take a bite out of history on December 8 & 9 at 7:30PM and December 10 at 2:00PM. All performances will be in Wagner College Theatre's Stage One.

Stay after the performance on Friday, December 8th for an exclusive talkback with Caterina.

One Campus Rd

Staten Island, NY 10301

THE COMPANY

The performers include: Jillian Rubino, Emily Durkin, Mackenzie Quinn Ross, Harper Saxon, Giulia Brady, Sal Romania, Emma Cornish, Maddie Maclellan, Jaria Rantanen, Summer Turczynski, Sabrina Conte, and Kevin Luck.

TICKETING

For more information and tickets please contact the box office at 718-390-3259 and boxoffice@wagner.edu or visit Click Here. The Box Office is open 12:00PM - 4:00PM Monday through Friday. Tickets for this event are free but we ask that you consider a $10/ticket donation so that we can continue to offer valuable community experiences.

If you feel ill, or test positive for COVID-19, please do not come to the theatre. Contact the box office and we will do our best to accommodate your ticket request for another date.