WINDOW COMEDY to be Performed This Sunday Out of the Window of the Rochard Bar

Window Comedy is a free comedy show hosted by Katie Boyle of The Shift Pocast and Lindsay Theisen of NYCC every Sunday 8pm with different local comedians every Sunday 8pm.

Audience members can watch on the street!

DETAILS

Where: The Rochard 1504 Lexington ave.

Who: This weeks line up: Brendan Sagalow NYCC, Chris James Laugh Factory, Amy Cardinale NYCC, and more.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You