WILL & GRACE Returns to Television as Thursday's Highest Rated Scripted Show

NBC gave the reboot of WILL & GRACE a second season order even before the beloved comedy returned to the air. Looks like the network made the right gamble! According to Variety, Nielsen data shows that the revival earned a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 and delivered 10 million viewers. The show was the most-watched and highest-rated non-sports broadcast of the night.

In addition, the return of the classic comedy is now one of the top premieres of the season thus far, behind only the Season 2 premiere of "This Is Us" (3.9, 12.9 million), the Season 11 premiere of "The Big Bang Theory" (4.1, 17.7 million) and the series premiere of "Young Sheldon" (3.8, 17.2 million).

A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their infamous roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in this exclusive 16-episode first season as well as a 13-episode second season. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original "Will & Grace" episode, returns along with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and dirty martinis. Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV's wittiest ensemble ever. Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will write and executive produce. James Burrows will direct and executive produce. "Will & Grace" is produced by Universal Television.

Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

