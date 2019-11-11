WILDHEART Will Be Presented At MTC Creative Center

WILDHEART, a new musical by John Coyne and Josh Call, will present a first workshop performance of the full-length musical on Sunday, November 17th and Monday, November 18th at 7pm at Manhattan Theatre Club Creative Center. The workshop will be directed by Allie Marotta and the cast features Anastasia Wolfe, Joshuah D. Simpson, Ruby Gibbs, Quinn Corcoran, Carlos Pereyo*, Zoë Aarts, Nolan Lunsford, Brian Alford, Courtney Kofoed, Jessica Rookeward, Miles Yokom, Raphe Gilliam, and Jordan Rubio.

*Actors appearing courtesy of Actor's Equity Association

Inspired by the nostalgic world of comic books and Saturday morning cartoons, WILDHEART is a genre-defying new musical investigating ideas of disability, relationships, growing up, and destiny. As it examines the question of just what it is that makes a hero, WILDHEART challenges assumptions about ability and seeks to bring fresh voices to the theatrical conversation.

SUMMARY.

On her first day back at school with a brand-new heart, twelve-year-old Immy Kowalski COLLAPSES on her way to class. After a MYSTERIOUS MESSAGE from a GHOSTLY FIGURE, Immy goes on a QUEST to uncover the secret of her heart's previous owner. Along the way, she finds an ally in nerdy aspiring comic-writer Odie Reynolds, and together they RACE to unlock the POWER that beats in Immy's chest. Old friends become rivals in this inspiring coming-of-age story about the POWER OF HEART!

TICKETS.

Sunday, November 17th, 7pm

Monday, November 18th, 7pm

Manhattan Theatre Club Creative Center

311 W. 43rd St., New York, NY, 10036

Tickets can be requested by emailing wildheartworkshop2019@gmail.com.

BIOS.

JOSH CALL (Book) is an LA-based writer and actor whose work has been produced in Los Angeles and New York. He is thrilled to be back working with Allie Marotta, who helmed the 2018 debut of his Greek-inspired drama IN THE TENT OF THE KING. Josh is very excited to be writing his first musical WILDHEART alongside composer/lyricist John Coyne, who allegedly disliked Josh when they first met. O, how the mighty have fallen. His recent acting work includes appearances in upcoming feature films Boy Makes Girl and Capps Crossing: Wrong Side of Dead. Special thanks to the cast, team and everyone who has helped to bring WILDHEART this far. BFA Acting, Pace University '18.

John Coyne (Music & Lyrics) is a musical theatre songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and performer. His music has been heard at 3LD, 54 Below, Schimmel Center, The Performing Arts Library at Lincoln Center, Kansas City Fringe, Kitchen Theatre Company, and more. Recently, he wrote incidental music for and performed in BEDLAM's Uncle Romeo Vanya Juliet. John did not like Josh when they met, and he is still on the fence to be honest. Future projects include a musical adaptation of the Virginia Woolf novel Mrs. Dalloway. BFA in Acting: Pace University. www.johncoynejohncoyne.com

Allie Marotta (Director) is a collaborative theatre-maker and arts educator based in Brooklyn, NY. Allie is the executive director of Sitting Shotgun and is a staff correspondent for No Proscenium. She has presented work in NYC venues like Teatro SEA, Theater for the New City, Dixon Place, HERE Arts Center, Theatre Row, and FringeNYC, as well as internationally in Ecuador, England, Argentina, and Greece. Allie currently teaches with Wingspan Arts, Treasure Trunk Theatre, Broadway Bound Kids, and Falconworks Theater Company. Education: MA Contemporary Performance Practices (RHUL), BA Acting, BA Directing (Pace University). www.allie-marotta.com





