WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Water for Elephants is running on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre. It is located at 249 West 45th Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.
The Imperial Theatre is still just a short walk from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stops are: Times Square-42nd Street (A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7) and 49th Street (N, R, W).
Water for Elephants began previews at the ImperialTheatre on February 24, 2024 and opened on March 21, 2024. Check out what the critics had to say.
Not yet. The musical has not yet announced a national tour or plans for additional productions. Before Broadway, it had its world premiere at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre in summer 2023.
Water for Elephants is based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times Bestselling novel by Sara Gruen. The book was adapted into a 2011 film starring Reese Witherspoon, Robert Pattinson, and Christoph Waltz.
Abosolutely not, though fans of the film and book will certainly recognize much of the plot.
After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.
Water for Elephants has a book by three-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice and a score by PigPen Theatre Co. (Learn more) The musical is directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone.
Water for Elephants is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including a 15 minute intermission.
Characters in Water for Elephants include: Jacob Jankowski, Marlena, Mr. Jankowski, August, Camel, Walter, Barbara, and Wade.
Watch a full Character Breakdown.
The original Broadway cast includes: Grant Gustin in his Broadway debut, Isabelle McCalla, Gregg Edelman, Paul Alexander Nolan, Stan Brown, Joe De Paul, Sara Gettelfinger and Wade McCollum.
Yes. You can still see the full original company in Water for Elephants.
Musical numbers in Water for Elephants include:
Overture - Orchestra
Prologue - Company
"Anywhere/Another Train" - Jacob, Camel, Wade, Company
"The Road Don't Make You Young" - Company
"Easy" - Marlena
"The Lion Has Got No Teeth" - August, Jacob, Company
"I Choose the Ride" - Camel, Jacob, Company
"Ode to an Elephant" - Mr. Jankowski, Jacob, Marlena, August
"Just Our Luck" - Mr. Jankowski, Barbara, Camel, Walter, Vera, Sue
"I Shouldn't Be Surprised" - Marlena, Mr. Jankowski
"Silver Stars" - Jacob
"The Grand Spee" - August, Company
"Funny Angel" - Mr. Jankowski
"Zostan" - Company
"Squeaky Wheel" - Barbara, Walter, Camel, Jacob
"You've Got Nothing" - August, Jacob, Marlena, Camel, Walter, Wade
"What Do You Do?" - Marlena
"Wild" - Marlena, Jacob
"The Road Don't Make You Young" Reprise - Wade, Company
"Go Home" - Jacob, Company
"Zostan" Reprise - Jacob, Mr. Jankowski, Company
"I Choose the Ride" Reprise - Company
Not yet. Ghostlight Records will release an original cast recording on Monday, March 25, to be released later this season. Pre-save the album here.
Water for Elephants has not yet been eligible for any major theatre awards, but it will be in Spring 2024.
Yes! Water for Elephants is recommended for ages 8 and up.
You can get tickets to Water for Elephants and every other Broadway show here.
A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $45 each through the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Digital Ticket Lottery. You can enter the Digital Ticket Lottery at https://rush.telecharge.com/ at 12:01am the day before the desired performance.
There will be two drawings the day of the performance: First drawing will be at 10am - Second drawing at 3pm. Winners will be contacted by email and have 3 hours to purchase up to two tickets for that day's performance. Locations and number of tickets based on availability; seats may be partial view.
Rush tickets will be sold in-person at the Imperial Theatre box office (249 West 45th Street) for $49 each. Each person can purchase up to two tickets for that day's performance on a first-come, first-served basis. Locations and number of tickets based on availability; seats may be partial view.
