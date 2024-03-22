WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Water for Elephants on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is Water for Elephants playing on Broadway?

Water for Elephants is running on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre. It is located at 249 West 45th Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

How do I get to Water for Elephants on Broadway?

The Imperial Theatre is still just a short walk from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stops are: Times Square-42nd Street (A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7) and 49th Street (N, R, W).

Find out more about how to get to your Broadway show.

When did Water for Elephants open on Broadway?

Water for Elephants began previews at the ImperialTheatre on February 24, 2024 and opened on March 21, 2024. Check out what the critics had to say.

Is Water for Elephants playing outside of New York City?

Not yet. The musical has not yet announced a national tour or plans for additional productions. Before Broadway, it had its world premiere at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre in summer 2023.

What is Water for Elephants based on?

Water for Elephants is based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times Bestselling novel by Sara Gruen. The book was adapted into a 2011 film starring Reese Witherspoon, Robert Pattinson, and Christoph Waltz.

Do you have to know the movie to enjoy Water for Elephants?

Abosolutely not, though fans of the film and book will certainly recognize much of the plot.

What is Water for Elephants about?

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Who wrote Water for Elephants?

Water for Elephants has a book by three-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice and a score by PigPen Theatre Co. (Learn more) The musical is directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone.

How long is Water for Elephants?

Water for Elephants is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including a 15 minute intermission.

What days of the week does Water for Elephants play on Broadway?

Check the current schedule of Broadway shows here.

Who are the characters in Water for Elephants?

Characters in Water for Elephants include: Jacob Jankowski, Marlena, Mr. Jankowski, August, Camel, Walter, Barbara, and Wade.

Watch a full Character Breakdown.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of Water for Elephants?

The original Broadway cast includes: Grant Gustin in his Broadway debut, Isabelle McCalla, Gregg Edelman, Paul Alexander Nolan, Stan Brown, Joe De Paul, Sara Gettelfinger and Wade McCollum.

Is the original cast still in Water for Elephants?

Yes. You can still see the full original company in Water for Elephants.

What songs are in Water for Elephants?

Musical numbers in Water for Elephants include:

Overture - Orchestra

Prologue - Company

"Anywhere/Another Train" - Jacob, Camel, Wade, Company

"The Road Don't Make You Young" - Company

"Easy" - Marlena

"The Lion Has Got No Teeth" - August, Jacob, Company

"I Choose the Ride" - Camel, Jacob, Company

"Ode to an Elephant" - Mr. Jankowski, Jacob, Marlena, August

"Just Our Luck" - Mr. Jankowski, Barbara, Camel, Walter, Vera, Sue

"I Shouldn't Be Surprised" - Marlena, Mr. Jankowski

"Silver Stars" - Jacob

"The Grand Spee" - August, Company

"Funny Angel" - Mr. Jankowski

"Zostan" - Company

"Squeaky Wheel" - Barbara, Walter, Camel, Jacob

"You've Got Nothing" - August, Jacob, Marlena, Camel, Walter, Wade

"What Do You Do?" - Marlena

"Wild" - Marlena, Jacob

"The Road Don't Make You Young" Reprise - Wade, Company

"Go Home" - Jacob, Company

"Zostan" Reprise - Jacob, Mr. Jankowski, Company

"I Choose the Ride" Reprise - Company

Does Water for Elephants have a cast recording?

Not yet. Ghostlight Records will release an original cast recording on Monday, March 25, to be released later this season. Pre-save the album here.

Did Water for Elephants win any awards?

Water for Elephants has not yet been eligible for any major theatre awards, but it will be in Spring 2024.

Can I bring my child to Water for Elephants?

Yes! Water for Elephants is recommended for ages 8 and up.

Check out more Broadway age recomendations.

How do I get tickets to Water for Elephants?

You can get tickets to Water for Elephants and every other Broadway show here.

Does Water for Elephants have a lottery?

A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $45 each through the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Digital Ticket Lottery. You can enter the Digital Ticket Lottery at https://rush.telecharge.com/ at 12:01am the day before the desired performance.

There will be two drawings the day of the performance: First drawing will be at 10am - Second drawing at 3pm. Winners will be contacted by email and have 3 hours to purchase up to two tickets for that day's performance. Locations and number of tickets based on availability; seats may be partial view.

Rush tickets will be sold in-person at the Imperial Theatre box office (249 West 45th Street) for $49 each. Each person can purchase up to two tickets for that day's performance on a first-come, first-served basis. Locations and number of tickets based on availability; seats may be partial view.

View a full list of Broadway lottery and rush policies.

Need to know more? Check out all the latest news on Water for Elephants here!