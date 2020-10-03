Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Next On Stage

WATCH: Our Next on Stage Contestants Sing Songs from MEAN GIRLS

It's October 3, aka Mean Girls Day!

Oct. 3, 2020  

Happy Mean Girls Day! Check out some of our Next on Stage contestants singing songs from Mean Girls!

BroadwayWorld announced the launch of BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE SEASON 2 - an online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records! We're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!

Halle Surgil from Point Park University


Stupid With Love

Liliana Cudly from Oklahoma State University


Someone Gets Hurt

Malaina Culbertson from Southern Wells Jr./Sr. High School


Someone Gets Hurts

Abigail McDonough from Glenelg High School


World Burn

Jenna Clover from Point Park University


World Burn

Delilah Jane Dunn from Professional Children's School


World Burn

Isabella Hildebrand-Veccia from Notre Dame Belmont


World Burn

Valentina Marino from Byram Hills High School


World Burn

Jordyn Foley from California Institute of the Arts


World Burn

Oliva Foster from Brookings High School


I'd Rather Be Me

