WATCH: Our Next on Stage Contestants Sing Songs from MEAN GIRLS
It's October 3, aka Mean Girls Day!
Happy Mean Girls Day! Check out some of our Next on Stage contestants singing songs from Mean Girls!
BroadwayWorld announced the launch of BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE SEASON 2 - an online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records! We're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!
Halle Surgil from Point Park University
Stupid With Love
Liliana Cudly from Oklahoma State University
Someone Gets Hurt
Malaina Culbertson from Southern Wells Jr./Sr. High School
Someone Gets Hurts
Abigail McDonough from Glenelg High School
World Burn
Jenna Clover from Point Park University
World Burn
Delilah Jane Dunn from Professional Children's School
World Burn
Isabella Hildebrand-Veccia from Notre Dame Belmont
World Burn
Valentina Marino from Byram Hills High School
World Burn
Jordyn Foley from California Institute of the Arts
World Burn
Oliva Foster from Brookings High School
I'd Rather Be Me
