WATCH: Our Next on Stage Contestants Sing Songs from MEAN GIRLS

It's October 3, aka Mean Girls Day!

Happy Mean Girls Day! Check out some of our Next on Stage contestants singing songs from Mean Girls!

BroadwayWorld announced the launch of BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE SEASON 2 - an online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records! We're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!

Vote Now! College - High School

Halle Surgil from Point Park University

Stupid With Love

Liliana Cudly from Oklahoma State University

Someone Gets Hurt Malaina Culbertson from Southern Wells Jr./Sr. High School

Someone Gets Hurts Abigail McDonough from Glenelg High School

World Burn Jenna Clover from Point Park University

World Burn Delilah Jane Dunn from Professional Children's School

World Burn Isabella Hildebrand-Veccia from Notre Dame Belmont

World Burn Valentina Marino from Byram Hills High School

World Burn Jordyn Foley from California Institute of the Arts

World Burn Someone Gets HurtSomeone Gets Hurts

Oliva Foster from Brookings High School



I'd Rather Be Me

Vote Now! College - High School

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You