WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Michael McElroy

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Michael McElroy!

Quick Facts About Michael

His Honor: Excellence in the Theatre for Broadway Inspirational Voices

Did You Know?: In addition to founding BIV, Michael has starred in such shows as The Who's Tommy, Rent, Big River, Violet and many more.

Michael on Broadway Inspirational Voices: "This is our 25th anniversary year and we have been here in the theatre community, supporting the theatre community, trying to be an inspiration through the music, outreach, reaching out into the community to make sure there's music for the next generation of artists. To be acknowledged by the American Theatre Wing in this way... I have literally not stopped crying since I found out. Just tears of joy!"

Watch below as Michael tells us all about what this honor means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!





Related Articles