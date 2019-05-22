WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Dominique Morisseau

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Dominique Morisseau!

Quick Facts About Dominique

Her Nomination: Best Book of a Musical

The Show: Ain't Too Proud

Up Against: Scott Brown & Anthony King (Beetlejuice), Anaïs Mitchell (Hadestown), Bob Martin & Chad Beguelin (The Prom), Robert Horn (Tootsie)

Did You Know?: Ain't Too Proud marks not only the Broadway debut of this accomplished playwright, but also her first musical.

Dominique on Ain't Too Proud!: "Working on this book was a dream come true. I learned a lot because this was my first musical... You have to let the music and songs be your co-writer, they're going to be your monologue where I'd normally want to do that. Trying to find that balance of being able to do that was a very fun and amazing challenge for me."

Watch below as Dominique tells us all about what this nomination means to her, how she's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!





