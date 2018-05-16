WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Christopher Gattelli

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on mean girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Christopher Gattelli!

Quick Facts About Christopher:

His Nomination: Best Choreography



The Show: My Fair Lady and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Up Against: Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two), Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls), Justin Peck (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel)

Did You Know?: Gattelli won a Tony Award in 2012 for his choreography in Newsies.

On his first Broadway show: "I saw Dreamgirls when I was 14 or 15 and oh gosh, talk about setting the bar. I mean, it was all of the original cast and choreography and staging, and it was... I just, I couldn't believe what was happening in front of me. The work was so seamless and exciting and it just hit on every single level theater can hit on, and I think it kind of spoiled me for everything else after because it was such an incredible "welcome" to that world."

Watch below as Christopher tells us all about want this nomination means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

