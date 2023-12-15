WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Extends in Movie Theaters For the Second Time

WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Extends in Movie Theaters For the Second Time

Waitress the Musical has extended its movie theater run for the second time. You can now purchase tickets to see the filmed stage show through December 21.

After making it into the top 10 at the box office last week, the film extended through this week following its success. Now, the live capture can be seen for an additional week by popular demand!

Waitress: The Musical brings the Tony-nominated Broadway phenomenon to the big screen. Based on Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, this adaptation features composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles as Jenna Hunterson, a waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage.

When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow waitresses and an unexpected romance, Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well-baked pie.

The cast also includes Charity Angél Dawson, Caitlin Houlahan, Drew Gehling, Dakin Matthews, Eric Anderson, with Joe Tippett, and Christopher Fitzgerald.

The filmed version of the hit show made it into the top 10 at the box office over the weekend. The film came in at #8 at the domestic box office, passing an estimated $3.2 million during its opening weekend. The film played on 1,214 screens in the U.S. and Canada. It is also now available to pre-order on iTunes to watch at home. 

The film was shot during the musical's return engagement to Broadway in 2021, following the Broadway shutdown.

"We've shot this two years ago. We did it completely independently, got financing and we didn't work with a big studio. This has all been very handmade and very bespoke and a total labor of love," Bareilles recently said to BroadwayWorld, calling the show the "great love" of her life.

Watch the trailer here:




