Voting Open for the 2018 BroadwayWorld Album Awards

Voting has opened for the 2018 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from the 2017 calendar year.

In addition to our pre-determined categories, readers have submitted nominations for Favorite All Time Cast Recording, Favorite All Time Live Album, and Favorite All Time Solo Album and/or EP.

Nominees for Best New Broadway Cast Recording are Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Groundhog Day The Musicalm A Bronx Tale: The Musical, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (OBC), Amelie - A New Musical, War Paint, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (OBCR), Anastasia, In Transit, Bandstand, and The Band's Visit (Original Broadway Cast Recording).

Nominated for Best Revival Cast Recording are Hello, Dolly! (New Broadway Cast Recording), Holiday Inn, and Sunday in the Park With George - 2017 Revival Cast.

To see all the nominees, click below to cast your vote, and stay tuned for the winners!

Voting is open through February 28th.





Related Articles