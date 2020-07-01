Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, July 1- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lauren Patten and More

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, July 1, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:30 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - National Radio Series Program 40: Baroque Celebration. On this radio program, we offer Baroque classics by Bach, Handel, and Vivaldi. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Age-Defying Stretches with Finis Jhung click here

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Song/Story Time Caitlin Kinnunen click here

12:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- 'The Lion King' Inspired Workshop - This is a high energy celebration! Simba's going back to challenge Scar!! The number includes the famous Ibonga step created by Tony award winning choreographer Garth Fagan. Come and dance to He Lives In You (Reprise) with a Broadway Cast Member! click here

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest Lauren Patten of Jagged Little Pill! click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

12:30 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - Wednesdays with Wynton Jazz at Lincoln Center Wynton Marsalis hosts a weekly conversation answering questions from friends and fans alike, via Jazz at Lincoln Center's Instagram Live. click here

1:00 PM

Lunch and Learn with Sara Holdren - Playwrights will host an hour-long writing workshop with prompts to get your ideas on the page so you can connect while collaborating to create new material and keep your skills sharp. After the workshop, stay online with each other via our platform to eat your lunch together virtually and chat about what you've written! click here

R&H Goes Live! - The next video in the YouTube series R&H Goes Live!, a spinoff of their existing R&H Goes Pop! video series, will feature Austin Scott (Girl From the North Country, Hamilton) and Alexa Cepeda performing a playful, contemporary take on "My Favorite Things" from The Sound of Music. click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays In The House: DIE, MOMMIE, DIE!: By Charles Busch. Starring Charles Busch, Jennifer Cody, Brandon Contreras, Willie Garson, Ruth Williamson and BD Wong. Directed and narrated by Carl Andress. click here

Battery Dance TV- Improv - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Breaking into Broadway: Mental Health in the Industry - If you're looking for a safe space to discuss mental health within the performing arts, this mental health seminar with Industry Minds is the place for you! Learn to identify and understand some signs of poor mental health in self and others, challenge the stigma of mental health problems and explore risk areas for young people. This seminar is catered towards people aged 18 and under. click here

Battery Dance TV- All Kids Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

The Show Must Go Online- The Merry Wives of Windsor - Weekly readings of William Shakespeare's plays. Viewers hail from more than 50 countries, on 6 of the 7 continents. Created by actor-writer-director Robert Myles, the series is producing performed readings of the entire Shakespeare canon, with ten of the plays livestreamed so far, featuring over 200 actors and creatives. click here

3:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Kids Cardio Dance Party with Matthew Johnson Harris click here

4:00 PM

The Chaos Twins with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker - In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos. Enter the Chaos Twins. Join two Broadway artists/goofballs, as they break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary. Special guest Lin-Manuel Miranda! click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Book of Job Project at Exodus - The Book of Job Project presents dramatic readings by acclaimed actors of The Book of Job as a catalyst for powerful, guided conversations about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic upon individuals, families, and communities.The Book of Job is an ancient Hebrew poem that timelessly explores how humans behave when faced with disaster, pestilence and injustice. This special event is a collaboration with Exodus Transitional Community aimed at engaging a socially distanced audience of adults and youth affected by the justice system. We are proud to open this innovative program to the public, to bear witness to the insights of the Exodus Transitional Community. Featuring performances by Jeffrey Wright, Frankie Faison, Kimberly Hebert, David Strathairn, David Zayas, and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. click here

5:00 PM

#HumpdayWithHampshire - The Actors Fund has teamed up with Schitt's Creek star, award-winning actress and Screen Actors Guild® Nominee Emily Hampshire for a new weekly live-streamed talk show. Special guests TBA! click here

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest with Robin de Jesús! - We're excited to welcome Robin de Jesús (In the Heights, Wicked, Boys in the Band) to Be Our Guest this week! A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. Join live to ask questions! click here

Battery Dance TV- Foxtrot - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: Sasha Cooke and Kelly Markgraf click here

To be young, gifted, Black...and cast - This 70 minute private discussion will feature an extraordinary panel including actress Carly Hughes ("American Housewife", Chicago), director Zhailon Levingston (Tina, Chicken and Biscuits), manager Harold Lewter of CLA Partners, and Mychael Chinn, recent executive producer of Lifetime's "The First Ladies of Gospel". The "young, gifted, Black...and cast" Zoom room is free for any current African-American High-school or College students. The encouraged donation for Adults is $5.00 towards the Next Wave Initiative. click here

New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series - Now in its 13th season, New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series presents exclusive "pre-premieres" of new musicals in the early stages of development. New York Theatre Barn is keeping original live theatre alive during this unprecedented time. From our homes to yours, we are excited to share and experience the magic of live theatre in development. click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - Babbling by the Brook. Join Paper Mill's own Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens. Gain insight into our upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors! click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Shostakovich's The Nose Starring Andrey Popov, Alexander Lewis, and Paulo Szot, conducted by Pavel Smelkov. From October 26, 2013. click here

8:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Beginner Ballet | Ashley Andrews - Have you ever tried Ballet? why not give it a go? Come and join Ashley for an introduction to the world of Ballet. This particular class offers a Ballet Barre for beginners. You will learn all the exercises performed at the barre while focusing on technique and quality of movement. It's a great way to exercise, have fun and learn a new skill. click here

A Mary's Mixology - Tank Associate Artist Kev Berry returns for his fifth PrideFest with A Mary's Mixology, the third installment in a cycle of full-length monologues about the intersections between queerness and the things that hold us back. A Mary's Mixology is a document of a fag's first year on the wagon. What does it mean for a gay man to give up liquid courage? How does he stay brave in gay environments that often feel insidious after a certain point of the night? How does he not become a party pooper? Will he ever stop wanting a fucking margarita? This brutally honest Night at the Club knocks back a seltzer with a splash of grapefruit juice with ease and tries to define a potential future. click here

Puppet Playlist 30: Home - From our homes to yours, we bring you Puppet Playlist #30: Home - the first all-digital edition! For 11 years and at 29 previous shows, puppeteers and musicians have created original works and new interpretations of music based around a theme, showcased for your delight, live on stage. This time, we're trying something new. We've assembled performers from across the country, and the show will be viewable anywhere in the world, across the universe, and throughout neighboring dimensions. These are all-new works, built at home, and created for the camera. We've got a terrific line-up featuring Playlist superstars and newcomers alike. Puppet Playlist is a presentation of Sinking Ship Productions and The Tank, and is made possible in part by generous funding from the Puppet Slam Network. click here

Stars in the House - Joe Benincasa, President & CEO of The Actors Fund, Tom Viola, Executive Director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Christopher Gattelli and Vasthy Mompoint click here

