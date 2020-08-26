Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, August 26- with Carolee Carmello, Alexander Hodge and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, August 26, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:30 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - National Radio Series Program 48: Lyrical Voices- Featuring Rachmaninov and Brahms, get ready for endless lyricism housed in a structure worthy of history's greatest musical architects. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home-'Jagged Little Pill' Workshop (Part 4/4) | Kelsey Orem - The class will start with a light warm-up to open up the body and mind to receive instruction. We'll dive into show inspired choreography and break down the movement while discussing the show's context. Then we'll discuss integrating the movement with personal intention and experience. Time will be left up at the end of each class for a small Q&A. click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest Carolee Carmello! click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Improv - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- All Kids Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

The Show Must Go Online- Troilus and Cressida - Weekly readings of William Shakespeare's plays. Viewers hail from more than 50 countries, on 6 of the 7 continents. Created by actor-writer-director Robert Myles, the series is producing performed readings of the entire Shakespeare canon, with ten of the plays livestreamed so far, featuring over 200 actors and creatives. click here

3:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Kids Cardio Dance Party with Matthew Johnson Harris click here

4:00 PM

The Chaos Twins with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker - In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos. Enter the Chaos Twins. Join two Broadway artists/goofballs, as they break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary. Special guest Alexander Hodge! click here

Lincoln Center at Home - #ConcertsForKids Sonia De Los Santos (Rerun)- Blending both old and new songs, Latin Grammy-nominated Sonia De Los Santos weaves a personal musical story that touches on universal themes of understanding. click here

5:30 PM

Library of America's LOA LIVE - New productions are reassessing and updating great Golden Age Broadway musicals like Oklahoma!, South Pacific, and My Fair Lady to reflect contemporary aspirations for American society. Are these new interpretations departing from or reviving their original spirit and meaning? Join Laurence Maslon, NYU arts professor and editor of Library of America's American Musicals; Tazewell Thompson, librettist (Blue) and director (Porgy and Bess); and Ted Chapin, president of the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization, for behind-the-scenes stories and conversation about the present and future of a great American art form. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Foxtrot - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

Be Our Guest with Chita Rivera! - We're excited to welcome a very special guest to the show this week! Tune in to Be Our Guest to watch an interview with the legendary Tony Award winning actress Chita Rivera (Bye, Bye, Birdie, Chicago)! You'll want to tune into this special episode for some fun surprises!! A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. click here

Over and Above: Monologues by Women Writers over 55 - "Like Knives" by Jennifer O'Grady, "I Dreamed I was Brigitte Macron" by Germaine Shames, "Edna Mae Unpacks Her Life" by Robin Rice, "Going Nowhere" by Rose-Mary Harrington, "Bath Time" by Kris Thompson, and more! click here

THE CRAZY UNCLE JOE SHOW (ONLINE EDITION) - A special ONLINE version of your favorite long-form improv show! Watch as The Groundlings Players begin with suggestions given by you, and then proceed to weave the stories together, traveling back and forth through time, playing different characters in many different situations. AND, they keep it up for an uncanny 60 minutes straight! click here

LimeFest: Teenage Wet Dream - Artists: Kallan Dana and Erica Schnitzer Kallan and Erica are lonely. Kallan and Erica are bored. Kallan and Erica are unfocused. Kallan and Erica are looking for "meaning". Kallan and Erica love Trent Lakeview, reclusive former lead singer of the defunct boyband, Youniverse. Kallan and Erica found Trent! Kallan and Erica found Trent's apartment. Kallan and Erica will wait for him outside his apartment. Kallan and Erica will wait as long as it takes. Kallan and Erica will be happy. This will be a live, site-specific, socially-distanced performance. click here

Flight Simulator: Poetry - The Flight Recorder Reading Series is now the Flight Simulator Remote Readings: evenings of digital poetry! Flight Recorder is bringing you brand-new evenings of poetry, only at The Tank! We chose the name because we believe that art can tell us where we are, where we're going, and where we've gone wrong. click here

New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series - Now in its 13th season, New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series presents exclusive "pre-premieres" of new musicals in the early stages of development. New York Theatre Barn is keeping original live theatre alive during this unprecedented time. From our homes to yours, we are excited to share and experience the magic of live theatre in development. click here

HERE@Home: Sunken Cathedral - A musical and archetypal journey through the subconscious, Sunken Cathedral is a multimedia performance by Korean-American composer, sonic surrealist, and TED Fellow Bora Yoon, fusing voice, electronics, and instruments from various cultures and centuries with evocative video design. Set in a house where things are not what they seem, and where architecture illuminates the various chambers of the mind, body, and spirit, each chapter of this work excavates blood memory, cultural identity, and the intersections where our greatest diamonds and demons are held. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Luisa Miller Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Olesya Petrova, Piotr Beczała, Plácido Domingo, Alexander Vinogradov, and Dmitry Belosselskiy, conducted by Bertrand de Billy. From April 14, 2018. click here

8:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner Ballet | Sissy Bell - Ballet Class for Beginners! This class is just as it sounds. Whether you are interested in taking ballet class for the first time, or looking to go back to the very basics, this class is for you. You will learn basic ballet vocabulary and movement through the execution of barre work and some center work. This is a fun way to improve our coordination, balance and flexibility while falling in love with ballet! click here

Stars in the House - What Makes A Show? With guests Jorge Avila, Joseph Pittman, Xavier Rubiano and Stephen Spadaro click here

8:30 PM

Perfect 36 - In celebration of Women's Equality Day and the Centennial of the 19th Amendment, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley and The Woman's Club of Palo Alto present excerpts and songs from the musical Perfect 36, plus a conversation with book writer and lyricist Laura Harrington. One hundred years ago, the 19th Amendment, giving white women the right to vote, was ratified. In 1965, The Voting Rights Act was signed into law, outlawing discriminatory voting practices and ensuring that women of color were also given the right to vote. This year, as the 2020 election approaches, we celebrate the indomitable spirit of the suffragettes and honor the women who fought for our rights by urging everyone to vote. Join us! click here

