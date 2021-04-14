Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, April 14- with Tovah Feldshuh, Tyne Daly, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 14, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Tovah Feldshuh. click here

AFTERMATH by Andrea Dworkin - Through April and May 2021, Montreal's Waterworks Company is streaming the archive recording of their 2015 première production of AFTERMATH by Andrea Dworkin (edited for the stage by Adam Thorburn). AFTERMATH is a one-woman play adapted from Dworkin's essay "My Suicide", written in secret in the aftermath of a drug-rape in a Paris hotel in 1999. Andrea Dworkin (1946-2005), writer and tireless campaigner against sexual violence and exploitation, remains one of the most controversial and unapologetic voices in the history of feminism. In AFTERMATH, Dworkin brings us painfully close to the interior experience of trauma, violence, and missing memory, as well as to her profound doubts about her own life and work. AFTERMATH is available for rent on Vimeo On Demand, and will also be available for free streaming each Sunday (as of noon EDT / 4pm GMT). click here

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest with L Morgan Lee! - Join us as we chat with Obie Award Winner L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop). A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. click here

6:30 PM

Passport to the Arts- Adapted Dance Workshop - New York City Ballet- Dance with the artists of New York City Ballet! Participants are guided in a warm-up and learn choreography inspired by some of NYCB's most beloved repertory. click here

Myths and Hymns - The central project of MasterVoices' 2020-2021 season will be a virtual rollout of award-winning composer Adam Guettel's theatrical song cycle, Myths and Hymns, in an online staging conceived by Ted Sperling. Inspired by Greek myths and a 19th-Century Presbyterian hymnal, the 1998 cycle is a kaleidoscopic collection of musical genres as it explores the nature of faith and longing in a secular world. New short musical films will illustrate the protagonist's exploration of Flight, Work, Love, and Faith over 23 episodes. The four chapters of this personal voyage will be released in free digital installments throughout the winter and spring. click here

The Old Globe: Creative Youth Studio - Creative Youth Studio, Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio's next stage, has joined the roster! Providing a series of professional development opportunities for youth to advance their creative and professional careers, it aims to reach a broad swath of aspiring thespians, including high school theatre enthusiasts and community members new to our programs. Participants will explore audition preparation, portfolio building, voice work, dance, and clowning in free weekly one-hour classes. click here

7:00 PM

Crazy Uncle Joe Show - A special ONLINE version of your favorite long-form improv show! Watch as The Groundlings Players begin with suggestions given by you, and then proceed to weave the stories together, traveling back and forth through time, playing different characters in many different situations. AND, they keep it up for an uncanny 60 minutes straight! This Event will be run through ZOOM WEBINAR. All participants will receive a link prior to the event, which will require ZOOM registration. Please make sure you are registered and logged in 5 mins before the show to guarantee full access. click here

7:30 PM

UNCSA Guitar Studio in Concert - A concert featuring works from the repertoire for guitar performed by students from the Guitar Studio. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mozart's Die Zauberflöte Starring Golda Schultz, Kathryn Lewek, Charles Castronovo, Markus Werba, and René Pape, conducted by James Levine. Production by Julie Taymor. From October 14, 2017. click here

8:00 PM

A Discussion on Race and Sexuality in Theater - The Human Rights Campaign and the most Tony-nominated play in history, Slave Play, will host a virtual panel discussion 'A Discussion of Race & Sexuality in Theater,' featuring HRC President Alphonso David, Tony-nominated Playwright Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play), Tony-nominated Actor Ato Blankson-Wood (Slave Play), Tony-nominated Actor Chalia La Tour (Slave Play), and Playwright C.A. Johnson. Slave Play received 12 Tony nominations in 2020, the most for a play in history. The discussion will touch on The Golden Collection, an initiative from the creators of Slave Play to donate 15 plays by prominent Black playwrights to libraries and community centers in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and Guam, as well as HRC's work fighting for full equality. click here

Stars in the House - CAGNEY & LACEY Reunion with Sharon Gless, Tyne Daly and Martin Kovea?? a?? click here