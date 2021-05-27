Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, May 27- Broadway's Next On Stage Top 5 and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway. Today (May 27) in live streaming: meet the Top 5 High Schoolers of Next On Stage, it's Game Night on Stars in the House, and more!

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

PARK-E LALEH - By Shayan Lotfi, directed by Mike Donahue, dramaturg: Andy Knight. Amir seeks asylum in the UK after fleeing persecution in his native Iran, but he's haunted by what he's left behind. Now he's attempting to settle in a city full of strangers-looking for anything or anyone that might allow him to finally feel at home. click here

3:00 PM

GROUNDLINGS BREAK IT DOWN: THE CRAZY UNCLE JOE SHOW - Crazy Uncle Joe Regular and Groundlings Alumni Brian Palermo hosts a special virtual talk-back analysis of May 26th's online edition of The Crazy Uncle Joe Show. Brian along with other JOE cast members will break down the show by reviewing tape from the performance and will provide a unique inside look at how exactly a Crazy Uncle Joe Show "works". Why follow that character or storyline? Where'd that idea come from? Find out how the CRAZY magic is made on May 27th. click here

4:00 PM

La MaMa Kids Online: L.E.S. Girls Club - Self Care is Everywhere - Through conversation and creative exploration youth will engage around the topic of care for self, community, and the earth. Come join the circle! Lower Eastside Girls Club Facilitators: Erikka Electra James, Jaimé Yawa Dzandu, Brianna Sumpter, and Claire Mooney ‍ The Lower Eastside Girls Club is training the next generation of ethical, entrepreneurial, and environmental leaders. Girls Club members overcome adversity, perceive opportunity, develop self-confidence, make ethical decisions and healthy life choices, thrive academically, embrace leadership, and have the ability to enter college or the workforce as fully prepared and connected adults. click here

6:30 PM

Ballet Hispánico 50th Celebration Preview - The 50th Celebration virtual Private Screening opens with the opportunity to join a live breakout room hosted by Ballet Hispánico dancers and artists and a live celebratory toast with Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro; continues with a spectacular streamed 50th Celebration event hosted by Mr. Vilaro and School of Dance students Chelsea Phillips and Theo Adarkar, performances by the Ballet Hispánico Company and student artists at the School of Dance with premieres by Lauren Anderson, Ana "Rokafella" Garcia, and Belén Maya; performances of works by Graciela Daniele, Ann Reinking, Geoffrey Holder, Nacho Duato, Pedro Ruiz, and Gustavo Ramírez Sansano; and appearances by celebrity guests including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda, Rosie Perez, Lauren Anderson, Ben Rodriguez-Cubeñas, and Darren Walker; culminates in a live post-performance conversation with the Ballet Hispánico dancers and Mr. Vilaro. Join the celebration live to toast with your friends, see the celebratory performance premiere, and be a part of the live post-performance conversation. Tickets to the event begin at $150 and are available at ballethispanico.org. Individuals who purchase tickets that include multiple invitations will be able to invite guests to join them for the Private Screening at no additional cost. For more information about the event, please visit our website. click here

7:00 PM

Boheme in the Heights - IN Series, Washington DC's standard-bearer for innovative opera theatre, presents BOHEME IN THE HEIGHTS, an animated, Spanish-language, Afro-LatinX reimagining of Puccini's classic opera. This film, created by young Baltimore animators and set in Washington, DC's Columbia Heights neighborhood in Winter and Spring of 2020, tells of the exuberant creative power of youth, of the transcendence love, and heartbreak of first loss. Available for FREE on INvision, IN Series' virtual operahouse without walls, starting May 27 at 7:00 pm. click here

THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE - The new seven-part miniseries THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE premiered April 29th, inspired by the infamous film TARZAN THE APE MAN starring Bo Derek and Miles O'Keeffe (for which Derek was proudly named Worst Actress at the 1981 Razzie Awards). The first episode of THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE, set in 2021, features an interview with newlyweds Tarzan and Jane in their luxe upper east side digs. Subsequent episodes have focused on their erotically charged introduction and encounters in the African jungle last year. Anyone may check out the first four hilarious 5-minute episodes on YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCR8ctvagY5vxh3ptKS-q3bA/videos. The new miniseries is an unauthorized parody of the King of the Jungle, told from the point of view of Miss Jane Parker, and new episodes are unveiled every Thursday at 7 p.m. on THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE's YouTube channel. Once posted, each episode will remain available for viewing indefinitely. click here

Open Floor: An Open Mic Night for Movement Artists - An open mic night, an open floor, for movement artists, humans, and explorers. A safe-space to meet, share, listen and learn from each other. A space to connect to other movement-artists, hear their stories, get inspired to move, and have the chance to perform & present work informally. In a time that has been very isolating for many dance + movement artists, Open Floor is an opportunity for artists to gather, foster a sense of community, and keep their creative energies flowing. Artists are encouraged to take the space to share and listen, to express and absorb. For processing + expressing through the body. click here

Stratford Festival Live Viewing Party: Othello (2019) ft. Michael Blake - Undeterred by the differences in their backgrounds and life experiences, Othello and Desdemona defy prejudice to be united in marriage. But deadly malice lurks where the newlyweds least expect it, as the one man Othello trusts the most resolves to destroy their happiness at any cost. Whispers of suspicion feed irrational jealousy in this gripping psychological drama, one of Shakespeare's greatest and best-known tragedies. "Raw emotions are on full display" (Postmedia) in this "electrifying" production (Toronto Star), a gripping examination of racism and misogyny, featuring Michael Blake as Othello and Amelia Sargisson as his new wife, Desdemona. click here

Cookin' with Gas: Online Edition (The Groundlings) - Your favorite improv show returns for an all new online format! Based entirely on audience suggestions, the comic daredevils invent custom-made fun that will have you falling out of your (virtual) seat. This Event will be run through ZOOM WEBINAR. All participants will receive a link prior to the event, which will require ZOOM registration. Please make sure you are registered and logged in 5 mins before the show to guarantee full access. click here

The DANCE NOW Story: Chapter 6 - Traditionally held each year immediately after Labor Day, the DANCE NOW Festival is known as the kickoff to the dance season in New York City. As a response to the ongoing pandemic and to support its diverse community of artists during these challenging times, DANCE NOW has reimagined its festival at Joe's Pub, creating an alternative virtual space to celebrate its artists and this landmark anniversary. Each monthly chapter (September, October, November, February, March, and May) will bring new, emerging, and longtime veterans of the festival together to honor DANCE NOW's past, embrace the present, and explore future possibilities for artists and audiences alike. The virtual series will also include an interactive timeline featuring photos, interviews, and additional facets of the DANCE NOW Story. The anniversary season includes premieres of 19 digital works and 18 treasured pieces from the DANCE NOW archives, including past works from six DANCE NOW veterans-Robert Battle, Jane Comfort, Satoshi Haga, David Parker, Claire Porter, and Gus Solomons jr-who will be honored at the artist-to-audiences celebrations. Complete with a cocktail/mocktail recipe (and an after party!), these Zoom celebrations will be hosted by a different artist each month to engage attendees in active conversation, recreating the intimate and lively environment of Joe's Pub. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Shostakovich's The Nose Starring Andrey Popov, Alexander Lewis, and Paulo Szot, conducted by Pavel Smelkov. Production by William Kentridge. From October 26, 2013. click here

8:00 PM

Broadway's Next On Stage: Season 3 - After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. This week, find out which high school students made the cut for the Top 5! click here

This American Wife - Double taps, lip syncs, GIFs: To be online is, in many ways, to be a fan. But "fan," derived from "fanaticus" meaning "insanely but divinely inspired," does not begin to describe the obsessive compulsions of the most devoted followers of The Real Housewives. This American Wife is the newest experiment in live internet theater from Fake Friends (Circle Jerk). Chasing their not-so-guilty pleasure, Jakeem, Patrick, and Michael fall down a rabbit hole into a hauntingly glamorous mansion, where they binge on fake lemons, alligator purses, and crocodile tears. Much more than a tribute to the television franchise, this absurd fantasia on national memes blends improvisation and multi-camera cinematography in a site-specific (and self-specific) live stream. click here

Stars in the House - Game Night! click here

A Hard Life is a Gift From the Lord - Dialogue with Three Chords presents: "A Hard Life is a Gift From the Lord," the final play in their series "The Apocalypse Survivors Club." Drawing on the tradition of radio plays, "A Hard Life is a Gift From the Lord" finds two sets of parents, both of whom have lost a child, desperately waiting for the end. One couple hopes for a reunification and one hopes for a reckoning. In it, we also meet a woman who has begun to doubt the end times prophecies she was raised on and has driven to this bar hoping to find love in her final moments. The link to view the streaming premiere of this play will be posted in the Facebook event on the day of the show. The performance is free. click here

Capricorn 29 - On the eve of her 29th birthday, a Very Online millennial stumbles upon a curious conspiracy theory: the powers-that-be have initiated a new capitalist plot to eliminate unsuccessful 30 year olds. What sounds at first like the byproduct of someone watching too many dystopian films from the 1970s quickly proves harder to dismiss. And as the countdown to 30 begins, surviving and saving a generation may be the opportunity one young-ish adult needs to finally fulfill her rapidly fading potential. Unfolding in the form of a hallucinatory YouTube wormhole, CAPRICORN 29 is a micro movie musical that wrestles with the tyranny of age-based milestones. click here

Pim's Metamorphoses - A modern epic poem. A vlog through the looking glass. A live performance. A celebration of ancient stories and new mediums. Inspired by Ovid's Metamorphoses. Written and performed by Neil Redfield. Directed by Ann Noling. click here

Haig Papazian: Space Time Tuning Machine - Uncharted + Joe's Pub Live! - Haig Papazian - the Lebanese-Armenian violinist, founding member of the influential band Mashrou' Leila, architect and multi-disciplinary artist - will premiere selections from the first phase of his new solo work, Space Time Tuning Machine (STTM), a cross-disciplinary musical narrative exploring the multifaceted meanings of home. Haig Papazian is a Lebanese-Armenian multidisciplinary artist, composer, and architect born in Beirut and currently based out of New York. He is a founding member and violinist of Mashrou' Leila, the Lebanese band whose electro-pop anthems about political freedom, race, gender and modern Arabic identity have challenged the status quo of the Middle-Eastern music industry. This video will be available through Sunday, May 30. click here

CAESAR- A SURROUND SOUND EXPERIMENT - KNOCK AT THE GATE returns to the space between your ears with a new immersive listening experience designed for headphones and lunar light (no screens, no zooms). Created in isolation and presented in high-fidelity 3D audio, this new adaptation of Julius Caesar - timed to air with the "Super Blood Moon" and full lunar eclipse - invites you to turn out your lights, put on a pair of headphones, and be transported to ancient Rome and the beating heart of Shakespeare's searing epic like never before. click here

8:30 PM

Together Apart - TOGETHER APART, a collection of new short musicals written, composed, directed-by and starring Brown University alumni, will raise money for The Actors Fund. The musical evolved out of a true Zoom moment: A Brown musical theater reunion attended by graduates from the early 80s through the late 90s. Lisa Loeb, '90 Graduate and Grammy Award Winner, was energized by the digital reconnection, and inspired to write a musical about the experience. She asked the group if they wanted to collaborate, and the creative process began. Loeb said "As I sat in the Zoom reunion, listening to everyone talk about their current lives, connecting with friends, and reflecting on all of our vivid musical theater memories from Brown, I realized that we shouldn't just talk about what happened in the past, but we should write a Zoom musical about what's going on, and it should happen all in the world of Zoom. And by sharing our storytelling and our passion and love for theater, we can work together to provide an outlet for our shared creativity while giving back to this incredible cause." click here

9:00 PM

Fret Not! A Night of Music, Comedy, and Musical Comedy - Music? Comedy? Musical Comedy? Join us at the intersection of performing arts! You'll laugh, you'll cry, you *might* even cry from laughter! Anything is possible in this room of gregarious musicians and comedians with harmonicas. Presented by Elyse Durand. click here