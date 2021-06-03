Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, June 3- Alfred Molina, Audra McDonald, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway. Today (June 3) in live streaming: Youth Pride Chorus takes over at Stars in the House, Alfred Molina visits Backstage Live, and more!

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

12:00 PM

CLEAN - By Christine Quintana, directed by Lisa Portes, with translations by Paula Zelaya Cervantes, dramaturg: Anna Jennings. Two women from different worlds meet in the fake paradise of a Mexican resort: Adriana, who works at the hotel, and Sarah, who's there for her sister's wedding. Torrential rain, a father's death and the mistakes of a night bring them together ... but whatever they have in common, many cultural borders separate them. click here

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Alfred Molina! click here

Restart Stages Juilliard NOW: Brass Ensemble - Join us for an outdoor performance of the Juilliard Brass Ensemble conducted by Joseph Alessi. click here

The UC San Diego Department Of Theatre And Dance Presents New Directions - Monumental | New Directions. New works by undergraduate dancemakers. Free to stream at any time between June 3rd and 4th. click here

6:00 PM

CLASSIC CONVERSATIONS WITH ANNA DEAVERE SMITH - Join us for our digital version of CSC's signature series, Classic Conversations. These one-of-a-kind discussions between Artistic Director John Doyle and CSC-associated artists continues in 2021, offering unique chats with performers, composers, playwrights, and former CSC Artistic Directors. Premiering Thursdays at 6pm on YouTube and Facebook, past videos can be found on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram IGTV after their initial release. This conversation will feature: Pulitzer Prize Finalist ANNA DEAVERE SMITH (Fires in the Mirror, "Nurse Jackie") click here

7:00 PM

Boheme in the Heights - IN Series, Washington DC's standard-bearer for innovative opera theatre, presents BOHEME IN THE HEIGHTS, an animated, Spanish-language, Afro-LatinX reimagining of Puccini's classic opera. This film, created by young Baltimore animators and set in Washington, DC's Columbia Heights neighborhood in Winter and Spring of 2020, tells of the exuberant creative power of youth, of the transcendence love, and heartbreak of first loss. Available for FREE on INvision, IN Series' virtual operahouse without walls, starting May 27 at 7:00 pm. click here

Restart Stages Voices of a People's History - Students from The Maxine Greene High School for Imaginative Inquiry recite timeless speeches by inspiring activists-creating history as they share it. click here

Cookin' with Gas: Online Edition (The Groundlings) - Your favorite improv show returns for an all new online format! Based entirely on audience suggestions, the comic daredevils invent custom-made fun that will have you falling out of your (virtual) seat. This Event will be run through ZOOM WEBINAR. All participants will receive a link prior to the event, which will require ZOOM registration. Please make sure you are registered and logged in 5 mins before the show to guarantee full access. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment Starring Pretty Yende, Stephanie Blythe, Kathleen Turner, Javier Camarena, and Maurizio Muraro, conducted by Enrique Mazzola. Production by Laurent Pelly. From March 2, 2019. click here

The UC San Diego Department Of Theatre And Dance Presents Trojan Women: A Version - The UC San Diego Department of Theatre and Dance presents Trojan Women: A Version translated from Euripides by emerita Distinguished Professor of Theatre and Classics Marianne McDonald directed by emeritus Professor of Theatre Charlie Oates. click here

8:00 PM

Broadway's Next On Stage: Season 3 - After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. This week, find out which high school students made the cut for the Top 3! click here

Pim's Metamorphoses - A modern epic poem. A vlog through the looking glass. A live performance. A celebration of ancient stories and new mediums. Inspired by Ovid's Metamorphoses. Written and performed by Neil Redfield. Directed by Ann Noling. click here

Spotlight On Plays- OHIO STATE MURDERS - Ohio State Murders is an unusual look at the destructiveness of racism in the U.S. When Suzanne Alexander, a fictional African American writer, returns to Ohio State University to talk about the violence in her writing, a dark mystery unravels. Starring: Audra McDonald, Warner Miller, Lizan Mitchell & Ben Rappaport click here

Stars in the House - Youth Pride Chorus Celebration click here

Capricorn 29 - On the eve of her 29th birthday, a Very Online millennial stumbles upon a curious conspiracy theory: the powers-that-be have initiated a new capitalist plot to eliminate unsuccessful 30 year olds. What sounds at first like the byproduct of someone watching too many dystopian films from the 1970s quickly proves harder to dismiss. And as the countdown to 30 begins, surviving and saving a generation may be the opportunity one young-ish adult needs to finally fulfill her rapidly fading potential. Unfolding in the form of a hallucinatory YouTube wormhole, CAPRICORN 29 is a micro movie musical that wrestles with the tyranny of age-based milestones. click here

Animal Wisdom - Do you believe in ghosts? Take a virtual front row seat for this original film of the acclaimed musical séance, Animal Wisdom, where singer-songwriter-soothsayer Heather Christian lays to rest the souls that haunt her. Christian shapeshifts between rock star, folklorist and high priestess as she conjures a constellation of souls in an effort to confront her family's mythologies. With raucous, ferocious music that fuses blues, gospel and folk, Heather Christian invites you to raise a glass to the unseen forces that shape our lives. Adapted from the stage production that had a sold-out and acclaimed run at The Bushwick Starr, Animal Wisdom offers a transporting experience where a concert becomes a mass, and a mass becomes a séance, all in your living room. click here

Zawadi Noël: Inside Voice - Uncharted + Joe's Pub Live! - Chat with Joe's Pub, Greenwich House Music School, your fellow audience members, and the artists themselves via our YouTube channel during the premiere! Singer/songwriter Zawadi Noël will join with collaborators Tatsuya Sakurai (guitar) and Bryn Bliska (keys) for the premiere of Inside Voice. Zawadi Noël is an independent singer/songwriter/composer from Washington D.C. A child of the 80's, born to parents who loved Motown and everything Stevie Wonder, Zawadi's music often takes the form of a fusion of dance synth, warm acoustic melodies and soul-filled lyrics. When asked to define his music in a single word, Zawadi chooses "joy". The focus of his music and message is simple: to unite, to heal and strengthen, to celebrate. The style of his songs may change from show to show but the message remains the same. click here