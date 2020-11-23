Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, November 23- with Adam Pascal, Misty Copeland, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, November 23, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Monday, November 23

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Adam Pascal - Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, the series offers viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! And, it's all LIVE! Adam Pascal, a Tony-nominee and Obie and Theatre World Award winning star, has created some of the most memorable roles in recent Broadway history. He shot to stardom for originating the role of Roger in the Broadway blockbuster Rent, as well as the London production, and starred in the film version. He also originated the role of Radames in Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, and was featured as the Emcee in the critically acclaimed revival of Cabaret directed by Sam Mendes. He has recently starred on Broadway in Memphis, Chicago and the original cast of Disaster! (co-written by Seth Rudetsky!) Other of his recent performances include the role of Freddie in Chess at the Royal Albert Hall in London, alongside both Idina Menzel and Josh Groban. This performance was recorded for PBS' Great Performances series and has been released on DVD. He also reprised his starring role in the 2009 Broadway Tour of Rent. His film work, in addition to the screen version of Rent, includes SLC Punk!, School of Rock and the movie musical Temptation. He has also released two solo rock albums, "Model Prisoner" and "Civilian" for Sh-K-Boom Records. Adam was seen recently as William Shakespeare in the 2017 National Tour of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy Something Rotten! and starred last season as Edward in the new musical Pretty Woman on Broadway. click here

7:00 PM

Bloomingdale's Virtual Holiday Benefit - Bloomingdale's Chairman and CEO Tony Spring invites you to an evening of extraordinary performances co-hosted by Comedian Ali Wentworth- featuring singer-songwriter, actor and activist Andra Day and Misty Copeland, Skylar Brandt and Gabe Stone Shayer from American Ballet Theatre, America's National Ballet Company®, plus our annual holiday window reveal. You'll receive a link to the event with your donation to the Child Mind Institute, an organization that transforms the lives of children and their families struggling with mental health and learning disorders. Make a donation to the Child Mind Institute in the amount of your choice, starting at $1. Eventbrite will send your viewing link the day of the event. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Il Trovatore Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Dolora Zajick, Marcelo Álvarez, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, conducted by Marco Armiliato. From April 30, 2011. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays In The House: TBA click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

8:30 PM

Old Globe's Voces de la Comunidad - Crowd-favorite playwriting workshop, Community Voices, will premiere its Spanish version: Voces de la Comunidad with hosts and Teaching Artists Valeria Vega and Gerardo Flores Tonella for weekly workshops! click here

9:00 PM

BPN Live: Thanksgiving Parade Memories hosted by The Ensemblist's Mo Brady - Get an inside look into one of the Broadway community's favorite annual traditions: the Thanksgiving Parade. Join Mo Brady of The Ensemblist as a live panel of Broadway vets share their favorite memories and backstage secrets of performing on the telecast. Guests include Cara Cooper (The Prom, co-host of "Mamas Talkin' Loud) and Jessica Rush (Tina, co-host of "Mamas Talkin' Loud), Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice, host of Equity One), Vasthy Mompoint (SpongeBob SquarePants, host of "Vasthy's Friends"). click here

9:30 PM

Old Globe's Reflecting Shakespeare TV - Originally created for those currently experiencing incarceration, it has proven to nurture empathy and allow participants to gain tools for self-expression through theatre-based activities, self-reflection, personal writing, and exploration of Shakespeare's text and characters. Through videos featuring Arts Engagement Programs Manager Erika Phillips, Master Teaching Artist James Pillar, and Teaching Artist Niki Martinez, those inside will continue to participate via California State Prisons' institutional TV. And for the first time since its conception in 2016, those on the outside can journey along to discover for themselves how to create a point of connection to humanity through Shakespeare. click here

10:00 PM

Melbourne Fringe presents #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character called txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

