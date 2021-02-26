Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, February 26- with Alex Timbers, André De Shields, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, February 26, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Alex Timbers! click here

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain - Macbeth. Iago. Claudius. STC Affiliated Artist Patrick Page invites you to experience the evolution of evil in Shakespeare's villains-from rogues and cutthroats to tyrants and sociopaths. A Tony Award nominee for his "electrifyingly maleficent Hades" in Hadestown (The New York Times) and lovingly nicknamed "The Villain of Broadway" (Playbill) for his delicious Broadway performances in Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, and Cyrano de Bergerac, Patrick Page explores how Shakespeare created the treacherous characters we all love to hate. This mesmerizing one-man performance is available online only. click here

12:20 PM

Faculty Recital at CCBC Music Forums - Are you ready for the multi-talented and always enjoyable CCBC Faculty Recital? Join us on our virtual stage as these professional musicians present a diverse program of selections from classical to jazz, in solo and ensemble. click here

1:00 PM

Jupiter String Quartet: Reflection and Renewal - Part IV (on demand until 3/5) - Krannert Center for the Performing Arts is presenting a free, digitally delivered four-part concert series featuring the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign School of Music's Jupiter String Quartet. The tight-knit ensemble consisting of violinists Nelson Lee and Meg Freivogel, violist Liz Freivogel (Meg's older sister), and cellist Daniel McDonough (Meg's husband, Liz's brother-in-law) is in their 19th year together. Of their in-demand and award-winning artistry, The New Yorker remarked, "The Jupiter String Quartet, an ensemble of eloquent intensity, has matured into one of the mainstays of the American chamber-music scene." For this new Krannert Center Reflection and Renewal series, the quartet explores diverse composers and themes. They have chosen programs with contrasting styles and genres of music, each moving from a quartet masterpiece in a minor key to a more hopeful, major-key contemporary work. The quartet's hope is that each short concert and the personal reflections the members will share will provide a musical meditation for audiences. The performances will be viewable on demand beginning at noon on the day of each concert through March 5, 2021. Reflection and Renewal with Jupiter String Quartet - Part IV Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 1 in E-flat Major, Op. 12 - IV. Molto allegro e vivace George Walker: Lyric for Strings William Bolcom: "Incineratorag" from Three Rags for String Quartet click here

3:00 PM

MASTERCLASS: EXPERIMENTS IN DIGITAL THEATRE - Experiments in Digital Theatre will explore Theater Mitu's process in adapting their 2018 piece, REMNANT, into a digital format, , for its fall 2020 run at NYTW. Theater Mitu is committed to expanding the definition of theater through methodical experimentation with its form and the necessity for a remotely-experienced production provided an opportunity to explore the possibilities of digital production. Led by Theater Mitu Associate Artists Alex Hawthorn and Ada Westfall, this masterclass will be both technical and theoretical as we discuss tools and tactics for theater-makers to create remotely accessible performance. Topics covered will include creating character through technology, the culture and behavior of media platforms, disembodied performance, and multi-platform art-making click here

6:00 PM

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society - ECCO - PCMS's annual collaboration with ECCO features a dozen leading soloists and chamber musicians of today's younger generation, many of whom are principals in major American orchestras as well as leaders of internationally renowned quartets. This "exciting, conductor-less band of strings" (New Yorker) combines the power and expansiveness of a great orchestral ensemble with the personal involvement and spontaneity of chamber music. This concert will be livestreamed for all to enjoy on a pay what you wish basis. Golijov: Last Round Benn: When Springs Not Fail Philadelphia Premiere Montgomery: Starburst Barber: Adagio for Strings Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings in C Major, Op. 48 click here

It's a Celebration In The Great Great Forest - It's Cultural Celebration Day in The Great Great Forest! Forester and friends will be celebrating their cultures and what makes them special. Everyone's invited and encouraged to bring something that represents their culture! Adventure Players Live! is an ensemble of professional artists and educators who blend storytelling, music, art, and movement into interactive adventures for kids ages 5 to 9. click here

7:00 PM

Black History Trilogy III: André De Shields is Frederick Douglass: Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory - Black History Trilogy concludes with "André De Shields is Frederick Douglass: Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory." The Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award Winner and Hadestown star explores the life and achievements of the great emancipator Frederick Douglass. André De Shields was the Triple Crown winner of the 2019 awards season, having won Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Tony Awards for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his critically acclaimed performance as Hermes in Hadestown. In 2019, he received the 2019 Project1Voice Lifetime Achievement Award, the 2019 SAGE Joyce Warshow Lifetime Achievement Award, and The York Theatre Company's 2019 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre. Throughout his career, De Shields has received numerous awards for his achievements on the stage and screen and was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame in 2019. Frederick Douglass-who began his life as a slave, and through heroic effort, became one of America's most important and historically influential icons-delivered a keynote address at a commemoration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 5, 1852 at Corinthian Hall in Rochester, New York. In his speech entitled "The Meaning of July Fourth for the Negro," Douglass asked, "What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July?" On February 26, de Shields will take the audiences back in time to this historic moment. click here

That Night at Gatsby's - Pop the champagne, dress to impress, and RSVP for the party of the century. Roll up to the glamorous Gatsby mansion and prepare to meet legendary characters from the iconic story live. Flirt with Tom and Daisy Buchanan, gossip with George and Myrtle Wilson, raise a glass with Jordan Baker, and seek out the mysterious Gatsby himself. But be careful - each interaction you have will change the course of the evening, as everyone has secrets to hide, and before the night is over, divine decadence will turn into high-stakes drama. With many twists and possible endings, no two parties will be the same. So get ready for an unforgettable night as you uncover what really happened That Night at Gatsby's. click here

Stuart Little Opening Night - Being a mouse in a house full of humans is an adventure waiting to happen. Stuart has plenty of little mishaps, like getting caught in a window-blind, participating in a boat race, and getting trapped in a garbage can. When his friend, the bird Margalo, disappears, this heroic mouse travels in search of her. It's a great big world out there, and Stuart is ready to explore it. click here

BFRJ Revival - BFRJ Revival was created to provide amplification to Black artists and to serve as a community celebration of the artistic contributions of Black artists from the past and present. BFRJ will be amplifying, educating, and celebrating throughout the month of February and "BFRJ Revival" hopes to provide a release at the end of each week to remind the community that we are not a trend and that BIPOC-produced art is vital to the transformation of the theatre industry. click here

Mosaic Education Series: Playwriting Contest Celebration of Winners - The winning plays will be read by professional actors as directed by professional directors. A Q&A with local celebrity judges and the winning high school playwrights will follow the performance. This event is free, but registration is required. click here

7:30 PM

Winter Opera: Salon Opera Double Bill - Livestream - Emerging Artist Series Join the A.J. Fletcher Opera Institute as they perform two one-act salon operas by Spanish opera singer and composer Manuel García, Sr.: "Un avveritmento ai gelosi" ("A Warning to Jealous Husbands"), a true comic opera in the tradition of Rossini, and "Le Inglesi" ("The English Woman"), a look at social portrayals of women in the Victorian era. One of the great operatic singers of his time, Manuel Garcia, Sr. created the role of Count Almaviva in Rossini's "The Barber of Seville." He composed several one-act salon operas, such as those on this program, to showcase his students' talents. James Allbritten, music director Steven LaCosse, stage director Angela Vanstory Ward, music preparation click here

Photona: Pulse - Livestream - The School of Design & Production presents the return of its wildly popular themed multimedia show of lighting and sound. Mentored by industry leaders and UNCSA faculty members Eric Rimes, Josh Selander and Clifton Taylor, lighting designers showcase their creativity and proficiency working with the latest equipment on loan from industry partners. With original compositions by students in the sound design program, Pulse shares stories of both the challenges and accomplishments of the past year. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's La Traviata Starring Natalie Dessay, Matthew Polenzani, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Production by Willy Decker. From April 14, 2012. click here

8:00 PM

Sin Eaters - Have you ever seen something on the internet that you wish you could unsee? Theatre Exile's world-wide debut of Sin Eaters by Anna Moench follows Mary, one of the unseen people who scrub our social media feeds. The play examines how social media can transform perceptions of reality and of ourselves and those around us. Sin Eaters is the second production of Theatre Exile's 2020/21 season and features two actors who live together in real life, allowing for them to be filmed in the same space safely. The intimate setting will allow the audience to fully immerse themselves into the show. The 75-minute production translates effortlessly to the virtual world; viewers will experience the play precisely where the subject matter lives - online. To engage viewers, various cameras and filming styles will play an important role, offering an up-close, voyeuristic feel. "Our production team plans on utilizing webcams, security cameras, and iPhones," Director Matt Pfeiffer said. "The goal is to allow actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine to feel unencumbered by the camera, just like it would be on stage in a theater." Sin Eaters will be available for streaming on smart TVs, computers, and tablets both during scheduled performances and with a new Video On-Demand option that allows viewers to watch based on their schedule; the VOD link will be valid for 48 hours from the time it is first viewed. Director Matt Pfeiffer is a 12-time Barrymore nominee and winner for directing The Whale and The Invisible Hand - both with Theatre Exile. Sin Eaters features Philadelphia-based actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine. This will be Raine's debut in a Theatre Exile production, and this will be Ngo's third production with Theatre Exile, previously starring in highly praised shows Babel and Among the Dead. click here

Stars in the House - Jerome Robbins' Broadway Cast Reunion with Jason Alexander, Scott Frankel, Michael Kubala, Robert LaFosse, Paul Gemignani, Jerry Mitchell, Tom Robbins and Scott Wise. click here

Radio Bemba; a night of one-act plays by Latinx playwrights - Featuring plays by Chase Doggett, Irisdelia Garcia, Makasha Copeland, and Isaiah Stavchansky. Directors include Morgan Rielly, Irisdelia Garcia, Jeremy Pesigan, and Michael Herwitz. Actors include Makasha Copeland, Chase Doggett, Sabine Jacques, Amber-Nicole Rodriguez, Jordan Reed, Sandra Seoane-Seri, Emily Tanch, Gabrielle Silva, Amara Leonard, Jarrett Jung, and Lilla Brody. click here

Molly Sweeney - Molly Sweeney has lived in happy, capable and independent darkness since she was ten months old. When Frank, her restless, unemployed and enthusiastic husband, makes her blindness his latest cause, he recruits Mr. Rice, a once famous surgeon who, despite being half-drowned in Irish whiskey, agrees to attempt to restore Molly's sight. When the bandages come off, Molly, Frank and Mr. Rice discover the differences between seeing and understanding as they face the terrible consequences of a medical miracle. Reprising their roles from the acclaimed 2011 Irish Rep production are Geraldine Hughes (Rocky Balboa) as Molly Sweeney and Ciarán O'Reilly (Juno and the Paycock) as Frank Sweeney, joined by Paul O'Brien (Six Degrees of Separation) as Mr. Rice. click here

GET HAPPY! A Cabaret Saluting Judy Garland - Those who attended East Lynne Theater Company's 2019 gala, are still talking about how much they enjoyed Jenna Pastuszek singing the signature songs of Judy Garland. For the past few months, Jenna's been fine tuning her Garland cabaret, and is filming a full-out performance in a studio, with musicians. Titled "Get Happy! A Cabaret Saluting Judy Garland," ELTC is thrilled to be giving it its premiere on Thursday, February 25 at 8:00 PM. It will be available through Sunday, February 28. "Get Happy" isn't a traditional Judy Garland tribute - there is no impersonation here. Instead, the cleverly curated playlist of classics and forgotten gems will leave Judy fans and Judy novices alike tapping their feet as Jenna pays homage to one of her favorite divas. Featuring music from "The Wizard of Oz," "Easter Parade," "Judy Live at Carnegie Hall," "Judy at The Palace," "The Judy Garland Show," and more. You won't want to miss Jenna's spirited celebration of Judy's legacy. "Forget your troubles" and join us for a wonderful time! After you've purchased your $15 ticket through Ticketleap.com, you'll receive an e-mail directly from ELTC for opening night that will give you the location for the show. For the other three nights, you'll receive tickets via e-mail from Ticketleap that include a button to hit when it's near showtime. ELTC strongly recommends that you connect your computer to a flat screen tv with an HDMI cable so you can see the show on a larger screen with better sound, and even use Closed Caption if you like. You'll have 24 hours to view the show, and you may pause and even stop it, and return later. click here

Processing - Theatre East announces another world premiere, "Processing...", a play centered around four NYC high school seniors whose lives have been upended by the lockdown and sudden death of a beloved computer science teacher. Written by 2020 high school graduate, Petra Brusiloff, the story explores the lost and uncertain futures of students coming of age in during a pandemic. The play humorously and honestly examines how we collectively acknowledge the past in the hopes of moving forward. The cast features Lizzy Jarret, Marshall Louise, Jasmine McLeish and Feisola Soetan under the direction of Theatre East Artistic Director, Judson Jones with Production Broadcast Design and Engineering by Romo Hallahan. Costume Design by Sherry Martinez, Lighting Design by Zach Murphy, and Scenic Design by Steven Brenman. click here

9:00 PM

Borders - "Looking for now?" What divides or connect two people who meet online? The virtual fantasy, the distance, the foreignness, the border? Boaz and George meet on Grindr. They are attracted to one another instantly and want to meet in person, but something prevents them from doing so. One lives in Israel, the other- in Lebanon. Is it just the physical border that keeps them apart? Would their virtual relationship survive in the real world? An unprecedented production of BORDERS as one of its kind Digital Theatre performed live by the actors in their homes. Premiered on NYC stage in 2019, the play unfolds the story of two guys who meet on Grindr. Throughout their conversation they realize that one lives in Israel, and the other- in Lebanon. During the course of their virtual relationship they examine the meaning of borders-real and imagined, physical and not-and how isolation and companionship manifest in modern time. click here

The Old Globe: Word Up! - More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other and participate in a new performing-art medium each week through a live-streamed collaboration. Every Friday night, Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit will be joined by some of San Diego's incredible performing artists. Together they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Performing art forms will include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements. click here