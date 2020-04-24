Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, April 24- with Ali Stroker, Jessie Mueller, Joshua Henry and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Theatre Today!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 24, 2020.

What can you watch today?

12:00pm- Richard Ridge continues Backstage LIVE with a Carousel Anniversary celebration. Watch here!

1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram!

1:00pm- Primary Stages hosts Lunch and Learn with special guest Stefanie Zadravec. Watch here!

1:30pm- Jamie Lambert performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will continue Stars in the House with the stars of Six. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

2:00pm- Lincoln Center at Home continues as Teaching Artist Deborah Lohse uses her background as a professional dancer and choreographer in this easy-to-follow dance class for children and families. Watch here!

2:00pm- Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On continues with Love Never Dies. It will be available for 48 hours here!

3:30pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis with BroadwayWorld's Weekend Warmup. Watch here!

4:00pm- Curtain Up! continues with Adam J. Levy, Vinnie Urdea, Alex Ferrara, Micah Young, Phil Didlake. Watch here!

6:30pm- Feinstein's/54 Below's #54BelowAtHome series continues tonight with 54 SINGS LEGALLY BLONDE. Watch on YouTube here!

7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's La Traviata

(starring Natalie Dessay, Matthew Polenzani, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, conducted by Fabio Luisi). Watch here!

8:00pm- Stars in the House continues with a Dallas reunion. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

8:00pm- La MaMa hosts Downtown Variety: Take 6 Maura Nguyen Donohue, Rue Bainbridge, Mx. Oops, Peter Mark, eugene the poogene and video art by Yarie Vazquez, hosted by Mattie Barber-Bockelman. Watch here!

8:00pm- Ken Davenport continues The Producer's Perspective with Tony winner Ali Stroker. Watch here!

8:00pm- NYC Ballet continues its digital season with the world premiere performance of Justin Peck's Rotunda, filmed on February 26, 2020. Featuring Sara Mearns, Miriam Miller, Sara Adams, Claire Kretzschmar, Brittany Pollack, Unity Phelan, Gonzalo Garcia, Andrew Scordato, Adrian Danchig-Waring, Daniel Ulbricht, Jovani Furlan, Gilbert Bolden III. Watch here!

Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

What can you watch anytime?

National Theatre at Home: Twelfth Night

Deaf Broadway presents Into the Woods

Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom

American Shakespeare Center

Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online

New Victory Arts Break

L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"

Theatre Wit's Teenage Dick

Primary Plus Virtual Master Class

What did you miss yesterday?

Pearce sings from her living room!

Tucker & more visit Stars in the House!

Boggess sings from the vault!

BroadwayWorld Rewinds to Mauritius!

Get your workout on with MFF!





