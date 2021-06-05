Virtual Theatre This Weekend: June 5-6- with Alex Newell, Heather Headley, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, June 4-5, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Saturday, June 5

12:00 AM

The Next Stage (the panic attack play) - In 2018, actor Caitlin Graham had her first panic attack-on stage. That night sparked a year of breaking down and delving into her family's history of mental illness, ultimately giving her some of the greatest gifts of her life. The Next Stage marks her first time back on stage since that production in 2018. It's a solo show that's part memoir and part exposure therapy. click here

6:00 AM

North Star with Lori Hamilton - Known by her Mum as "the child who ruined my life," Lori Hamilton was forced to find her own way in life. Her show, North Star, is a mix of tragedy, laughter, hope and gutsy determination. Not to worry! Lori Hamilton, Creator, comedian, singer/songwriter is just fine! Join Lori on her journey from hardship to happiness... North West End UK praised... "...excellent and her characterisation of other roles is very funny" click here

11:00 AM

Vasthy's Friends Pride Celebration - Join us at Vasthy's Friends as we celebrate and learn about the History of Pride and what it means today. We will be joined by Broadway Performers and Artists to learn about the history and important behind this Event and Celebration! We will be joined by some AMAZING performers and guests to be announced soon! Stay tuned! NOTE: Event Time is Posted in ET and is at 11am ET / 8am PT This event is donation based, and donations will be to help Vasthy's Friends to continue to pay and support its performers for all events. click here

12:00 PM

CLEAN - By Christine Quintana, directed by Lisa Portes, with translations by Paula Zelaya Cervantes, dramaturg: Anna Jennings. Two women from different worlds meet in the fake paradise of a Mexican resort: Adriana, who works at the hotel, and Sarah, who's there for her sister's wedding. Torrential rain, a father's death and the mistakes of a night bring them together ... but whatever they have in common, many cultural borders separate them. click here

The UC San Diego Department Of Theatre And Dance Presents New Directions - New works by undergraduate dancemakers. Free to stream between June 3rd and 5th click here

1:00 PM

The Magical Bookstore - Kickoff the Broward County Library Summer Learning Program with a special Children's Bookfest Event! Complete with juggling, puppetry and mind-blowing magic, The Magical Bookstore is a treat for the whole family to enjoy! Join us on Facebook Live as Fantasy Theatre Factory presents an online live show just for Broward County Library: The Magical Bookstore. click here

2:00 PM

Trojan Women: A Version - The UC San Diego Department Of Theatre And Dance Presents Trojan Women: A Version, translated from Euripides by emerita Distinguished Professor of Theatre and Classics Marianne McDonald, directed by emeritus Professor of Theatre Charlie Oates click here

3:00 PM

Restart Stages Juilliard NOW: Preparatory Division - Join us for an afternoon featuring chamber ensembles from Juilliard's Preparatory Division. click here

7:00 PM

Boheme in the Heights - IN Series, Washington DC's standard-bearer for innovative opera theatre, presents BOHEME IN THE HEIGHTS, an animated, Spanish-language, Afro-LatinX reimagining of Puccini's classic opera. This film, created by young Baltimore animators and set in Washington, DC's Columbia Heights neighborhood in Winter and Spring of 2020, tells of the exuberant creative power of youth, of the transcendence love, and heartbreak of first loss. Available for FREE on INvision, IN Series' virtual operahouse without walls, starting May 27 at 7:00 pm. click here

Gay Men's Chorus of Washington 40th Anniversary Concert - Harmony's Never Too Late - Featuring a mix of archival video from the ensemble's 40 years to new performances of "From Now On," "Rise Up," "You Will Be Found" (from Dear Evan Hansen,) and the brand-new anthem written especially for GMCW's 40th Anniversary, "Harmony's Never Too Late!" Premieres June 5 at 7 p.m. ET, streaming through June 20 Tickets: $25 (on sale starting May 3) click here

HOW TO RAISE A FREEMAN - Written by Zakiyyah Alexander (The Good Muslim), featuring Jon Chaffin (Blindspotting, "The Haves and The Have Nots"), ARIC FLOYD ("Versus," "Ballers"), Emmy Award nominee a??Karla Mosley ("Guiding Light," "The Bold and The Beautiful"), Brandon Scott ("Dead To Me," "13 Reasons Why"), DeSean Terry ("The Morning Show," "Southland"), NICK UNGER, Directed by SUSAN DALIANa??. In How to Raise a Freeman, a drama about living while Black in America, how does a family teach their teenage son to stay alive when a Black man is killed by police every 28 hours?a??a?? Proceeds benefit JusticeLA: Fighting the L.A. County Jail Expansion click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Macbeth Starring Anna Netrebko, Joseph Calleja, Željko Lučić, and René Pape, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Production by Adrian Noble. From October 11, 2014. click here

Trojan Women: A Version - The UC San Diego Department Of Theatre And Dance Presents Trojan Women: A Version, translated from Euripides by emerita Distinguished Professor of Theatre and Classics Marianne McDonald, directed by emeritus Professor of Theatre Charlie Oates click here

8:00 PM

Restart Stages Eddie Palmieri - New York Latin jazz legend Eddie Palmieri and his six-piece band bring revitalizing salsa sounds to the Restart Stage at Damrosch Park. click here

Stars in the House - AIDA Reunion with Heather Headley, Sherie Rene Scott, Adam Pascal and more TBA a?? click here

Moving Star Presents: In.Verse - Vocal ensemble Moving Star presents In.Verse, an evening of new, original works that merge improvisation and composition through the prismatic lens of poetry from the 13th century to the present. The program proudly features the poetry of a diverse array of poets, including Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, William Blake, Mary Oliver, Matsuo Basho, Langston Hughes, and many more. All of the music is created and sung by the members of Morning Star: Sasha Bogdanowitsch, Thomas Cabaniss, Emily Eagen, Mark Etttinger, Tim Kiah, and Onome. In addition to a performance featuring live, synchronous singing, the program also highlights original video works from the past year of virtual performances, including Falling Into Place, 7 Ways of Seeing 'I Will Wade Out,' and Change. click here

Capricorn 29 - On the eve of her 29th birthday, a Very Online millennial stumbles upon a curious conspiracy theory: the powers-that-be have initiated a new capitalist plot to eliminate unsuccessful 30 year olds. What sounds at first like the byproduct of someone watching too many dystopian films from the 1970s quickly proves harder to dismiss. And as the countdown to 30 begins, surviving and saving a generation may be the opportunity one young-ish adult needs to finally fulfill her rapidly fading potential. Unfolding in the form of a hallucinatory YouTube wormhole, CAPRICORN 29 is a micro movie musical that wrestles with the tyranny of age-based milestones. click here

Animal Wisdom - Do you believe in ghosts? Take a virtual front row seat for this original film of the acclaimed musical séance, Animal Wisdom, where singer-songwriter-soothsayer Heather Christian lays to rest the souls that haunt her. Christian shapeshifts between rock star, folklorist and high priestess as she conjures a constellation of souls in an effort to confront her family's mythologies. With raucous, ferocious music that fuses blues, gospel and folk, Heather Christian invites you to raise a glass to the unseen forces that shape our lives. Adapted from the stage production that had a sold-out and acclaimed run at The Bushwick Starr, Animal Wisdom offers a transporting experience where a concert becomes a mass, and a mass becomes a séance, all in your living room. click here

Sunday, June 6

12:00 AM

The Next Stage (the panic attack play) - In 2018, actor Caitlin Graham had her first panic attack-on stage. That night sparked a year of breaking down and delving into her family's history of mental illness, ultimately giving her some of the greatest gifts of her life. The Next Stage marks her first time back on stage since that production in 2018. It's a solo show that's part memoir and part exposure therapy. click here

6:00 AM

North Star with Lori Hamilton - Known by her Mum as "the child who ruined my life," Lori Hamilton was forced to find her own way in life. Her show, North Star, is a mix of tragedy, laughter, hope and gutsy determination. Not to worry! Lori Hamilton, Creator, comedian, singer/songwriter is just fine! Join Lori on her journey from hardship to happiness... North West End UK praised... "...excellent and her characterisation of other roles is very funny" click here

12:00 PM

CLEAN - By Christine Quintana, directed by Lisa Portes, with translations by Paula Zelaya Cervantes, dramaturg: Anna Jennings. Two women from different worlds meet in the fake paradise of a Mexican resort: Adriana, who works at the hotel, and Sarah, who's there for her sister's wedding. Torrential rain, a father's death and the mistakes of a night bring them together ... but whatever they have in common, many cultural borders separate them. click here

Masterclass: Patti Murin - Using her trademark positivity, Patti can guarantee a creative and inspiring session as she guides you through how to tell the story of your song. Patti Murin is best known for originating the role of Princess Anna in Disney's "Frozen" on Broadway. Previous Broadway credits include Wicked, Xanadu, and the title role in Lysistrata Jones. There are only 10 spots to sing available total! Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with Jenn, or perform for her, but may submit questions for her to answer during the Q&A. click here

Playing on Air presents CAMBERWELL HOUSE by Amelia Roper - A tale of old age, murder and gingernut biscuits. CAMBERWELL HOUSE, a darkly comic one-woman play by Amelia Roper ("The Great"), , stars five-time Tony nominee Dana Ivey (The School for Scandal, "Sex and the City"). click here

2:30 PM

Sweethearts in Song - Free Live-Stream Concert 2:30 Central Daylight Time Featuring the greatest of love songs, performed by genuine sweethearts Starring Terrance Brown & Tiffany Bostic-Brown, Won & Kyoung Cho, and Evan & Carin Gunter Accompanied by Music Director John Robertson Directed by award-winning Light Opera Director Kristin Kenning A Birmingham Music Club Production click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Alex Newell - Like a rush of energy or a jolt of adrenaline, certain voices sweep us off our feet. Alex Newell wields such a voice. With traffic-stopping delivery, sweeping range, and wild charisma, the Grammy® award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, activist, and performer evokes a physical reaction every time he steps up to a microphone. Whether recording in the studio, performing on Broadway, or appearing on television, he instantly connects. The connection grows stronger on a series of new singles for Big Beat Records and 2020 project - his first in four years. Alex consistently inspired this level of elation. After taking the stage for the first time at a state fair at two-years-old, the Lynn, MA native devoted a lifetime to singing and performing. Millions fell in love with Newell's voice as he brought Wade "Unique" Adams to life on Glee over the course of four seasons, offering a groundbreaking and influential depiction of one of network television's very first transgender characters (Newell himself identifies as a gender non-conforming male). Generating over 200 million career streams thus far, he introduced a simmering and slick style on his power EP in 2016 - which hit #4 on the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart and yielded the fan favorites "This Ain't Over," "Basically Over You (b.o.y.)" & "Nobody to Love." click here

Zlatomir Fung, cello & Richard Fu, piano - The first American in four decades and youngest musician ever to win First Prize at the International Tchaikovsky Competition Cello Division, Zlatomir Fung is poised to become one of the preeminent cellists of our time. This performance will be streamed Live from The Conrad June 6 and will be available to watch on-demand until June 13, 2021. Program: FAURÉ Sonata No. 1 for Cello and Piano in D Minor, Op. 109 BERGER Duo for Cello and Piano BEETHOVEN Sonata No. 3 in A Major for Piano and Cello, Op. 69 click here

My True Story Online - The Great Outdoors - As the northern hemisphere heads toward summer, we are now finally. able to truly enjoy the great outdoors. Join us for the last edition of My True Story Online for a grand finale season spectacular in collaboration with The Tank NYC where we explore the theme of the Great Outdoors featuring our international ensemble of storytellers: Cavi (US), Kristin (Sweden), Inbal Lori (Israel), and Skylar (US). If you've never been before: You will be a HUGE part of the show as we will be checking in with you a lot to recreate the real feeling of being in a live storytelling setting by connecting and sharing your stories with others in the audience. What's your fondest memory of the outdoors? And what are you afraid of most? click here

7:00 PM

Boheme in the Heights - IN Series, Washington DC's standard-bearer for innovative opera theatre, presents BOHEME IN THE HEIGHTS, an animated, Spanish-language, Afro-LatinX reimagining of Puccini's classic opera. This film, created by young Baltimore animators and set in Washington, DC's Columbia Heights neighborhood in Winter and Spring of 2020, tells of the exuberant creative power of youth, of the transcendence love, and heartbreak of first loss. Available for FREE on INvision, IN Series' virtual operahouse without walls, starting May 27 at 7:00 pm. click here

USA's "ROYAL PAINS" REUNION - This Play-PerView exclusive event will reunite the principal cast members of USA's hit drama series "Royal Pains" with series creator and executive producer Andrew Lenchewski and writer/director/executive producer Michael Rauch in a special live reading of the series finale "Uninterrupted." Emmy winner Henry Winkler will moderate a discussion and fan Q&A with the cast and creators following the reading. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Philip Glass's Akhnaten Starring Dísella Lárusdóttir, J'Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Aaron Blake, Will Liverman, Richard Bernstein, and Zachary James, conducted by Karen Kamensek. Production by Phelim McDermott. From November 23, 2019. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Alex Newell - Like a rush of energy or a jolt of adrenaline, certain voices sweep us off our feet. Alex Newell wields such a voice. With traffic-stopping delivery, sweeping range, and wild charisma, the Grammy® award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, activist, and performer evokes a physical reaction every time he steps up to a microphone. Whether recording in the studio, performing on Broadway, or appearing on television, he instantly connects. The connection grows stronger on a series of new singles for Big Beat Records and 2020 project - his first in four years. Alex consistently inspired this level of elation. After taking the stage for the first time at a state fair at two-years-old, the Lynn, MA native devoted a lifetime to singing and performing. Millions fell in love with Newell's voice as he brought Wade "Unique" Adams to life on Glee over the course of four seasons, offering a groundbreaking and influential depiction of one of network television's very first transgender characters (Newell himself identifies as a gender non-conforming male). Generating over 200 million career streams thus far, he introduced a simmering and slick style on his power EP in 2016 - which hit #4 on the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart and yielded the fan favorites "This Ain't Over," "Basically Over You (b.o.y.)" & "Nobody to Love." click here

Capricorn 29 - On the eve of her 29th birthday, a Very Online millennial stumbles upon a curious conspiracy theory: the powers-that-be have initiated a new capitalist plot to eliminate unsuccessful 30 year olds. What sounds at first like the byproduct of someone watching too many dystopian films from the 1970s quickly proves harder to dismiss. And as the countdown to 30 begins, surviving and saving a generation may be the opportunity one young-ish adult needs to finally fulfill her rapidly fading potential. Unfolding in the form of a hallucinatory YouTube wormhole, CAPRICORN 29 is a micro movie musical that wrestles with the tyranny of age-based milestones. click here

Animal Wisdom - Do you believe in ghosts? Take a virtual front row seat for this original film of the acclaimed musical séance, Animal Wisdom, where singer-songwriter-soothsayer Heather Christian lays to rest the souls that haunt her. Christian shapeshifts between rock star, folklorist and high priestess as she conjures a constellation of souls in an effort to confront her family's mythologies. With raucous, ferocious music that fuses blues, gospel and folk, Heather Christian invites you to raise a glass to the unseen forces that shape our lives. Adapted from the stage production that had a sold-out and acclaimed run at The Bushwick Starr, Animal Wisdom offers a transporting experience where a concert becomes a mass, and a mass becomes a séance, all in your living room. click here