Virtual Theatre This Weekend: June 13-14- with Jeremy Jordan, Patrick Page and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, June 13-14, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Saturday, June 13

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Conditioning - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Reading Music Part 1 | Haley Bennett - This class is for beginners and will equip you with all the basics of Reading Music! click here

Ailey Extension - Age-Defying Stretches with Finis Jhung click here

12:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Beginner Tap | Jeremy Benton - This class is for students who are brand new to the art form. This will be about learning the basic steps, a.k.a. "Language" of tap dance. Streaming combinations together like reading a sentence from left or right, treat this like a Rosetta Stone to learning the language of TAP. click here

Battery Dance TV- Flow - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

12:30 PM

Pride Prom - Performances | Drag | Artist Cameos | Glam Sessions | Queer Conversation | DJ | Dancing and more! click here

1:00 PM

Château de Berne's Virtual ZOOM Celebration of National Rosé Day 2020 - Provence Rosé Group and Château de Berne will host an exclusive, global virtual ZOOM event celebrating National Rosé Day 2020 on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1 PM Pacific Standard Time (4 PM EST/9 PM BST/10 PM CEST). The online ZOOM event will be hosted by Emmy-winning actor Vincent DePaul with special guests, including world renowned sommelier Jon McDaniel, Château de Berne's Wine Master Alexis Cornu (the genius behind Post Malone's new rosé), CEO North America Bob Gaudreau and US Brand Ambassador Victor Lebel, and others. DJ Gotta will spin live from the French Riviera and Grammy winner Paulina Aguirre will give a special music performance, with other surprises planned. click here

Ailey Extension - Salsa with Fitgi Saint-Louis click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

1:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Intermediate Tap | Jeremy Benton - This class is perfect for students with a little bit of tap under their belt, but want to dust off their skills. After a brief warm-up, we will go straight into learning a musical theater style tap combination. For this first class, I will be teaching a cappella. click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays In The House: MACBETH: By William Shakespeare. Starring Donna Bullock, Rachel Crowl, Sherman Howard, Ty Jones, Linda Kenyon, Patrick Page, Gary Sloan, Owen Sloan, David Yelland and Hannah Yelland with host Andre De Shields. Directed by Gary Sloan. click here

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

2:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Limón with Becky Brown click here

3:30 PM

Ailey Extension - West African with Maguette Camara click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Swing - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Ballet Barre | Tomas Matos - Tomás' will lead you through an enjoyable yet slightly challenging Ballet Barre that finishes off with a relaxing stretch. You will be guided through all of the fundamental combinations of a ballet barre, and will sign off feeling tight in all the right places! click here

7:30 PM

65th Annual Drama Desk Awards - The telecast, which was pre-recorded prior to its original May 31 air date, was originally set to take place at The Town Hall theater in New York City and then moved to television and streaming in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and postponed from its original air date as Black Lives Matter protests began in New York City and around the globe. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - At-Home Gala (Encore Screening). In a re-broadcast of our recent At-Home Gala, more than 40 leading artists and members of the Met Orchestra and Chorus perform virtually from their homes around the world, with General Manager Peter Gelb and Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin as hosts. From April 25, 2020. click here

8:00 PM

Joe's Pub Live - Long after cassingles, beepers, and neon colors have gone out of style, these 2 girlz from around the way still cling tight 2 the music and style of the 90's. Holding the world record for the most breakups of any group in history, they were recently reunited, broken up again, and re-reunited on the Joe's Pub stage. Don't Miss Dana and Deena for a night of fresh tales, classic jamz, and the same ol' bad attitudes. click here

Sunday, June 14

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Escape to Margaritaville' Workshop | Tessa Alves - Tune in for Escape to Margaritaville but don't forget your beach towel! Seriously bring one.... you'll need it to run from the "Volcano". COME ON PROP WERK!! i?? click here

Ailey Extension - Beginner Ballet Barre with Finis Jhung click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Musical Theater Dance | Lauren Haughton - 5,6,7,8! This dance class is 30 minutes of warm-up/technique and 30 minutes of choreography/combination. We will explore the whole canon of musical theatre dance which encompasses jazz, ballet, tap, contemporary, etc...knowing the history of the art form is important for the future of Broadway. Love & High Kicks! click here

Stretch and Strengthening Tiler Peck - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

1:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Afro Flow Yoga with Leslie Salmon Jones click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays In The House Teen Edition: OZ: By Don Zolidis. Starring Julia Cassandra, Brittney Johnson, Alisa Melendez, Sayo Oni, Kevin Wang and JJ Willis. Benefitting Drama Club NYC click here

Battery Dance TV- International Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Ailey Extension - BellydanceBURN with Janelle Issis click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- ChaCha - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

Life in a Pandemic-"One Day At A Time": Norman Lear and Rita Moreno in Conversation with RuPaul - Family, community, love ... there's a reason why One Day at a Time continues to resonate so deeply. Join this dynamic trio as they take a closer look at this beloved sitcom and its indelible mark on the entertainment culture - from Norman Lear's original vision for the 1970's classic to its current PopTV incarnation. They'll also reveal their shared interests in changing the status quo and the different ways each has worked to expand the margins of mainstream TV in order to reflect how the world could be a better place. click here

REACH OUT FOR JUSTICE: BLACK LIVES MATTER - Fighting to dismantle white supremacy comes in many forms; Reaching out is one of those forms. We've created templates so that we can speak up, show up, and continue to take action toward the world we seek to change. All lives can't matter until black lives matter. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Handel's Rodelinda. Starring Renée Fleming, Stephanie Blythe, Andreas Scholl, Iestyn Davies, Joseph Kaiser, and Shenyang, conducted by Harry Bicket. From December 3, 2011. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Jeremy Jordan - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You