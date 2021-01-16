Virtual Theatre This Weekend: January 16-17- with Kelli O'Hara, Adam Pascal, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, January 16-17, 2021.

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Saturday, January 16

12:00 AM

MAKING FRIENDS by Tom Detrinis - A new, "gaytastic" solo play, written and performed by self-confessed rage-aholic and IAMA company member Tom Detrinis. Making Friends offers up a non-stop, hilarious litany of grievances, unmasking DeTrinis's singular views on everything from cheese ("vile f***ing spoiled milk!") to New York City ("its clutches grab you from the moment you enter until it squeezes the very last ounce of joy out of you right before you shrivel and die slash leave out of JFK/Newark or GOD FORBID LAGUARDIA?!?!?!" Tickets start at $15 and are available at www.iamatheatre.com. After the purchase of tickets, the details of viewing and schedules will be emailed to ticket holders. Please note that Making Friends features mature language and themes and is recommended for ages 13 and up. click here

Crazy Woke Asians Comedians Party Panel Competition - Party with Crazy Woke Asians! CWA Comedians Party Panel Competition is hosted by KIKI YEUNG where COMEDIANS COMPETE IN STAND UP , SKETCH COMEDY, ROAST BATTLE, COMPLIMENT GAME, BLINDFOLD ASIAN FOOD GUESS GAME for the CHAMPION TITLE! Each show features 2 new comedians competing against the WINNER of the previous show. ON JUNE 19th we bring back CROWD FAVORITE from Jan - May to compete with Winner of May's show and a New Comedian! AUDIENCE VOTE FOR THE CHAMPION! On June 19th we announce the CHAMPION! click here

3:00 PM

Coffeehouse Chronicles Revisited: Ellen Stewart - Coffeehouse Chronicles Revisited will stream Coffeehouse Chronicles #155 that celebrated Ellen Stewart's 100th birthday the way MaMa loved it with music, dance and puppets. This event was originally streamed on November 2, 2019 in the Ellen Stewart Theatre in the East Village. The celebration features recorded personal memories from artists all over the world. Great Jones Repertory Company remounts scenes from Ellen's shows including Mythos Oedipus, Antigone, Hercules and Asclepius. Rod Rodgers Dance Company performs scenes from The Cotton Club with a live band. Puppeteers Jane Catherine Shaw and Vit Horejs perform two live scenes based on the Pushcart story and Ellen's early days. Two animated films are shown by Tom Lee and Naama Zarfaty with documentary excerpts of Ellen's last show by Marybeth Ward. click here

1ST IRISH THEATRE FESTIVAL: Under the Albert Clock - Five of Northern Ireland's most inventive female playwrights were commissioned by Origin Theatre Company in 2020 to write five monologues for women inspired by Belfast's iconic landmark, the Albert Clock and to imagine their stories taking place in the year 2050. This year, The Lyric Theatre produced the new works as a collection of radio plays. "Under the Albert Clock" was first presented as a staged reading in the 2020 Origin 1st Irish's "Next Generation Series." click here

5:00 PM

The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival - A landmark of the New York City theater season for the last 17 years and widely recognized as a premier launching pad for new and cutting-edge performance from the U.S. and abroad, Under the Radar 2021's digital format will make these exciting shows available to viewers across the U.S. and the world for the first time ever. click here

7:00 PM

DISROBED - The Virtual Event - The 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival breakout hit, "Disrobed: Why So Clothes Minded?" returns online in a new Zoom version with an all new national cast, more outrageous and more naked than ever. Live-streaming for three times only on January 15, 16 & 17, 'Disrobed - The Virtual Event" is the perfect way to kiss 2020 farewell and ring in a Happy Nude Year. This wacky, irreverent and empowering comedy is a sort of "Meet the Parents" - with Nudists! Only one online "ticket" is required for each household or device. Recommended PG17+, includes nudity, but is, in fact, family friendly. click here

In Process with Bobbi Jene Smith - Take a rare look into the artistic process of La MaMa's 59th Season Resident Artist, Bobbi Jene Smith, and the team behind the making of her next work, Broken Theater. The evening will showcase an excerpt from the work featuring five dances and four movements of music by Johann Paul von Westhoff,) performed by violinist Keir GoGwilt. This presentation goes backstage and onstage, exploring aspects of the process, and offers special conversations with some of the featured artists that include Or Schraiber, Mouna Soulem, Yiannis Logothetis, Emily Terndrup, Coleman Itzkoff, Julia Eichten, Vinson Fraley, Jesse Kovarsky and Derrick Belcham. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Handel's Rodelinda Starring Renée Fleming, Stephanie Blythe, Andreas Scholl, Iestyn Davies, Joseph Kaiser, and Shenyang, conducted by Harry Bicket. From December 3, 2011. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Special Guests: TBA click here

9:00 PM

Adam Pascal: So Far: An Acoustic Retrospective - An intimate evening of songs and stories chronicling the amazing career of Adam Pascal. From Rent to Aida, through Something Rotten and Pretty Woman. The good, bad and ugly sides of his personal journey navigating the world of Musical Theatre. Adam Pascal will be performing live on January 15th and 16th, though both shows are live and will not be completely identical - it is the same concert both nights. click here

Sunday, January 17

12:00 AM

Regina Opera 50th Anniversary Concert - Part I - Ring in the New Year as we celebrate Regina Opera's 50th Anniversary with five of our stellar soloists, singing your favorite opera selections and Italian songs in a newly recorded concert. Featuring Taerra Pence Chiba - soprano; Kimberly Lloyd - soprano; Dilara Unsal - soprano; Lara Michole Tillotson - mezzo-soprano; Paolo Buffagni - tenor; and Dmitry Glivinskiy - pianist. This is part 1 - part 2 coming soon! click here

5:00 PM

Kristin Lee performs Gershwin and Ravel with Music@Menlo - Acclaimed violinist Kristin Lee joins forces with pianist Orion Weiss for "Mutual Admiration: Gershwin and Ravel" with Music@Menlo on January 17, 2021 at 5pm. In this program Lee and Weiss will show the best of France and America in musical synergy, inspired by the meeting of Gershwin and Ravel during Ravel's American tour of 1928. The duo will perform Ravel's Violin Sonata no. 2 in G major, op. 45 and Tzigane for Violin and Piano, alongside Five Selections from Porgy and Bess for Violin and Piano. This event will be presented virtually. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Dvořák's Rusalka Starring Renée Fleming, Emily Magee, Dolora Zajick, Piotr Beczala, and John Relyea, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From February 8, 2014. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Kelli O'Hara - Kelli O'Hara starred most recently in the Broadway revival of Kiss Me Kate, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award. On Broadway, Kelli's portrayal of Anna Leonowens in the critically acclaimed revival of The King and I garnered her the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Grammy, Drama League and Outer Critics nominations. She then reprised her Tony Winning role while making her West End debut for which The Times hailed her as "Broadway musical's undisputed queen" adding "Kelli O'Hara does not just play Anna, she owns the part". Other Broadway credits include The Bridges of Madison County (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle nominations), Nice Work If You Can Get It (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle nominations), South Pacific (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), The Pajama Game (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), The Light in the Piazza (Tony & Drama Desk nominations), Sweet Smell of Success, Follies, Dracula, and Jekyll & Hyde. Regional/Off Broadway credits include Far From Heaven (Playwrights Horizons and WTF), King Lear (Public Theater), Bells Are Ringing (City Center Encores), Sunday in the Park with George (Reprise), and My Life With Albertine (Playwright's Horizons). Kelli received a 2018 Webby nomination for her role in the hit web-series thriller The Accidental Wolf and appears in the second season of Netflix's series 13 Reasons Why. Other film and television credits include Sex & The City 2, Martin Scorsese's The Key to Reserva, Showtime's Master of Sex, CBS All Access's The Good Fight, Blue Bloods, Alexander Hamilton, N3mbers, and the animated series Car Talk. In 2015, Kelli made her Metropolitan Opera debut in The Merry Widow. She returned to the opera this past spring as Despina in Così fan tutte. Her concerts have gained international acclaim, spanning from New York's Carnegie Hall all the way to Tokyo. She is a frequent performer on PBS's live telecasts and the Kennedy Center Honors. Along with two Grammy Award nominations, her solo albums, Always and Wonder in the World are available on Ghostlight Records. Kelly recently received her first Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy of Drama Series for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in the hit web series The Accidental Wolf. click here

1ST IRISH THEATRE FESTIVAL: Producing in a Pandemic - A first-look of exciting new works created by Irish and Irish-American writers and artists during this pandemic. Featuring clips and comments by these featured creators: Aoife Williamson, Derek Murphy, Tim Ruddy, David Gilna and Lorna Fenenbock click here