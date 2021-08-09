Virtual Theatre This Week: August 9- 15, 2021- with Liz Callaway, Laura Michelle Kelly, and More!

Broadway might be mostly dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this week. This week (August 9-15) in live streaming: Liz Callaway in concert, Laura Michelle Kelly teaches a master class, Next on Stage: Dance Edition Season 2 continues with the Top 3, and so much more!

*Note: events are listed in Eastern Daylight Time

Monday, August 9

4:00 PM

Masterclass: Laura Michelle Kelly - Sign up for Laura Michelle Kelly"s masterclass on August 9th at 4 PM ET! Just 10 spots are available to sing your song for Laura. Students will get feedback and have the opportunity to try out their song another time following critiques. Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with Laura Michelle Kelly during the class, or perform for her, but may ask questions to answer during the Q&A. Laura Michelle Kelly is an Oliver Award winning actress for her star-making performance as the title role in the London production of Disney's Mary Poppins. Kelly recently completed a year and a half touring america in the Lincoln Center production of The King and I as Anna. Previously she played Sylvia Llewelyn Davies in the Broadway production of Finding Neverland, starring opposite Matthew Morrison and Kelsey Grammer after originating the role at the American Repertory Theater (2015 Elliott Award Nominee). Her other Broadway credits include reprising her role in Mary Poppins, the 2004 revival of Fiddler on the Roof and City Center's Encores! production of Me and My Girl (Sally Smith). West End credits include: My Fair Lady (Eliza), Speed The Plow, (Karen), Lord of the Rings: The Musical(Galadriel), Beauty and the Beast (Belle), Whistle Down the Wind (Swallow), Peter Pan (Wendy), Les Miserables (Eponine), Mamma Mia! (Sophie). Regional: The King and I (Anna) and South Pacific (Nellie). Film: "Sweeney Todd" (Lucy/Beggar Woman; dir. Tim Burton) and "Goddess" (2012 Cannes Film Festival) Album: The Storm inside (2006). Recipient: Awarded Voice of Musical Theatre. Numerous radio, TV, concert appearances including Pioneer Day with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra, Albert Hall, Hampton Court Palace, Royal Opera House, Millennium Stadium, Buckingham Palace and Performed for President Obama for the 4th of July celebrations. click here

7:00 PM

Liz Callaway: Comin' Around Again - Broadway favorite Liz Callaway returns to Feinstein's/54 this summer with Comin' Around Again, a rousing celebration of the return of live music for live audiences. Liz will sing beloved songs by Stephen Sondheim, Maltby & Shire, Stephen Schwartz, Carly Simon, and much more. Liz Callaway is a Tony Award® nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist. She made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award® nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She has also starred in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love. In addition, Ms. Callaway has established a major career as a concert and recording artist. Live from Feinstein's/54 Below is a new series featuring streams of LIVE performances direct from Broadway's Living Room! Designed to make more shows accessible to fans from across the globe and to recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards. click here

Tuesday, August 10

12:00 PM

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Georgians On My Mind with guests Maya Bowles, Jono Davis, Beau Harmon, Jake Smith and guest host Cicily Primous, SITH Web Designer click here

Wednesday, August 11

11:00 AM

Visiting Québec with Ariana Ross and Veronneau - Join Arianna Ross of Story Tapestries on a musical adventure to Canada, featuring performances by the Québec duo Veronneau. Participants will call upon their imaginations to travel, experience some Canadian folklore, learn some French, and enjoy the music of Québec! Videos will remain online after premiere date. click here

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest with Diep Tran! - Tune in as we chat with journalist, editor and critic Diep Tran on Be Our Guest! Diep was previously the features editor of Broadway.com and senior editor of American Theatre magazine. Her work has also been seen in the New York Times, Washington Post, NBC, Playbill, CNN, Hello Giggles, Time Out New York, Backstage, and Salon! Join us for a great chat about theatre and the arts on 8/11 at 6PM EST! A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. click here

8:00 PM

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

Stars in the House - Conversations with Cara with guests Adam Pascal, Serafini and guest host Cara Serber, Show Coordinator, joined by Maggie Oberrender, Marketing & Communications Specialist with The Actors Fund a?? click here

Thursday, August 12

Broadway's Next On Stage: Dance Edition, Season 2 - After three successful seasons of our virtual singing competition and last summer's first season of our virtual dancing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the second season of our online musical theatre dancing competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes. This week, find out which high school students made the cut for the Top 3! click here

Stars in the House - 5, 6, 7, 8...DANCE! with special guest Sandy Duncan and guest host Diane Kelber, Public Liaison a?? click here

The Groundlings: Cookin' With Gas - For over 20 years The Groundlings Main Company, Alumni and Sunday Company have played together every Thursday night in the all-improv explosion that has become almost as much of an institution as the Groundlings Theatre itself! Based entirely on audience suggestions, the comic daredevils invent custom-made satire and song. Each week features a new special guest. click here

Friday, August 13

7:30 PM

Groundlings Bar Fight: Round 2 - Extra rowdy all-new sketch comedy from the Main Company! click here

8:00 PM

Broadway's Next On Stage: Dance Edition, Season 2 - After three successful seasons of our virtual singing competition and last summer's first season of our virtual dancing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the second season of our online musical theatre dancing competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes. This week, find out which college students made the cut for the Top 3! click here

Alistair Brammer plus special guest Nikki Bentley in 'The Magic of Musical Theatre' - Following a very special show in 2020, Alistair Brammer returns to The Arches Theatre (outdoor theatre) near Milton Keynes with 'The Magic of Musical Theatre'. Alistair has performed lead roles in both the West End and on Broadway. Shows like Les Miserables, War Horse, Miss Saigon, which he also performed in New York, and Wicked, where he was playing Fiyero before the pandemic hit. He has also performed as a soloist in concerts at the Royal Albert Hall including West Side Story and Sondheim's Follies. Alistair also played Jean Prouvaire in the Les Miserables movie alongside Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe among other screen roles. 'Alistair will be joined by very special guest, Nikki Bentley. Nikki has starred in musicals such as Mamma Mia, Spamalot, Shrek, Ghost and, most recently, as the green witch, Elphaba in the London production of Wicked, alongside Alistair. " Nikki is a powerhouse vocalist and dear friend and I'm so happy that she has agreed to be my guest artist at 'The Magic of Musical Theatre'. You're in for a real treat " Expect some of the finest musical theatre classics that the Broadway songbook has to offer, as well as some interesting stories from his life in theatre and screen along the way, all in the beautiful outdoor setting of the Arches as the sun goes down. You don't want to miss this one! The Arches Theatre is a quirky and independent outdoor theatre in the small village of Clifton Reynes just outside of Milton Keynes. Come and see these incredible West End performers for an unforgettable evening of musical theatre. click here

Stars in the House - FUTURAMA Reunion with guests David X. Cohen, David Herman, Phil LaMarr, Lauren Tom and guest host Jenn Wais, Director of Social Media/Marketing, benefitting Homeboy Industriesa?? click here

Saturday, August 14

Shandelee Music Festival: An Evening of Chamber Music featuring Neave Trio - The Boston-based Neave Trio will perform a concert presented as part of the Shandelee Music Festival. The concert will be performed for a live audience at the Shandelee Music Festival's Sunset Concert Pavilion and livestreamed online. Tickets are available for purchase at https://shandelee.org/sunset_series/evening-of-chamber-music-6/, and instructions to watch the stream will be sent to registrants via email. Neave Trio's program includes Rachmaninov's Trio élégiaque No. 1 in G minor, Ravel's Piano Trio in A minor, and Brahms' Piano Trio No. 1 in B Major, Op. 8. Neave will record this masterful program on Chandos Records during the 2021-2022 season. Rachmaninov was inspired to write Trio élégiaque No. 1 after hearing Tchaikovsky's Piano Trio in A Minor, which was composed in memory of Tchaikovsky's deceased friend Nicolai Rubinstein. Though Rachmaninov composed his trio when he was just 19 years old, it is completely characteristic of his compositional brilliance which would continue to develop in his adult life. Brahms' Piano Trio No. 1 was the first of the composer's chamber works to be published. The work is notably grand in both scope and sound, often emulating an orchestral symphony within its organization and harmonic structure. Ravel composed his only piano trio after nearly six years of sketching and planning. But following the beginning of World War I in 1914, Ravel was motivated to quickly complete the work before enlisting in the French army. In a letter to Igor Stravinsky, he wrote, "The idea that I should be leaving at once made me get through five months' work in five weeks! My Trio is finished." click here

SOLO MUST DIE: A STAR WARS MUSICAL PARODY - Back for One Night Only, "Solo Must Die!" directed by Ari Stidham, originated in 2018 at the Hudson Backstage Theater to wonderful support from fans. The latest version offers a completely-reworked storyline and a soundtrack befitting the expansion of the Star Wars cinematic universe. Set after the fall of the Empire, in the timeline of the Mandalorian, SOLO MUST DIE finds the Millenium Falcon crash landed on Tattooine. Han Solo and his more capable posse of heroes including General Leia, Chewie, and Lando must navigate a million-credit chip bounty newly set on Han's head. Worlds collide as the hunt for Han reaches the far edges of the galaxy, and familiar faces from the entire universe take their shot at the rebel prince. This livestream musical parody features 11 new songs from Ari Stidham, and is presented one night only at Nowhere Comedy on August 14 at 8:00 pm (PDT), Tickets $10.00 click here

Stars in the House - The Sky's The Limit with guest host David Katz, Production Supervisor click here

Sunday, August 15

3:00 PM

Muzzy Ridge Concerts presents: Duo Coquelicot - Composer Robert Sirota launches the inaugural season of a new concert series, Muzzy Ridge Concerts, with two performances in August. Both concerts will take place in the studio where Sirota has composed much of his music over the past 35 years, in Searsmont, Maine. Concerts will be approximately 60 minutes long, without intermission. Indoor seating is limited to 40 vaccinated patrons, with some additional outdoor seating. The address and directions will be supplied to ticket buyers. On Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 3pm, Duo Coquelicot - Grammy-nominated flutist Carol Wincenc ("Queen of the flute," New York Magazine), and Boston-based Parisian cellist Velléda Miragias, with Sirota at the piano - will give a concert featuring a wide-ranging program that includes the music of J.S. Bach, Haydn, Fauré, Debussy, Saint-Saëns, and Villa-Lobos, plus a new work by Meira Warschauer. The duo will also perform Robert Sirota's 2016 piece, Broken Places. Robert Sirota says of Muzzy Ridge Concerts: "Since 1986, we have owned a home on a 10-acre property in the town of Searsmont in central coastal Maine: a landscape of small farms, low-bush blueberry fields, and woodlots inhabited by deer, wild turkeys, numerous species of birds, and the occasional moose, black bear, and coyote. Our home sits on a gently sloping parcel on the eastern side of Muzzy Ridge. It is in this setting that I have composed many works in the past 35 years. About ten years ago, we built an 800-square-foot studio onto our house: the perfect intimate venue for chamber music. You are invited to join us for two special events inaugurating Muzzy Ridge Concerts. We hope that these two Sunday afternoons in August will be the start of annual celebrations of chamber music in this place we love." click here