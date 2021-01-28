Virtual Jimmy Awards Ceremony Is Set for July 15, 2021

The Broadway League has just announced that the 12th Jimmy Awards will be presented on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Due to the ongoing health concerns with COVID-19, this year's program will be completely virtual. Additional details on how to watch will be available soon.

"The safety and security of our nominees, staff, and audience remain our top priority, and so the Jimmy Awards are going virtual this year. For 2021, we have adjusted the rules to allow the regional programs the opportunity to include high schools that do not present a full-scale production to be eligible at their discretion. Although fans won't be in a Broadway theatre, we will still have the chance to cheer on all the talented nominees, see amazing performances, and be part of this wonderful celebration of arts education," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League.

This national talent showcase celebrates high school students from across the country and features dynamic ensemble and solo performances. The Jimmy Awards® / The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) program impacts more than 140,000 students who participate in high school musical theatre competitions each year, sponsored by presenters of Touring Broadway productions throughout the United States.

As presented by the Broadway League Foundation, the program has, in past years, invited two nominees from each of these regional ceremonies to New York City to participate in a theatre intensive including coaching and rehearsals with Broadway professionals in preparation for a one-night-only talent showcase on a Broadway stage.

In 2021, all coaching, rehearsals, and activities will take place online for the 70 nominees from 35 regions around the US. This will culminate with two talented students presented with a Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor award with a total of 20 awards and scholarships available to participants.

The program has been the catalyst for more than $4,000,000 in educational scholarships to date, and several student participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring and West End productions. For more information, please visit www.JimmyAwards.com. Follow the Jimmy Awards on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter & YouTube!

Apples and Oranges Arts is the livestream and video production partner. The official media partner is WABC-TV.

The Broadway League conducts the program through The Broadway League Foundation, which acts as its philanthropic arm. Part of the Foundation's mission is to enlighten and increase the public's knowledge, appreciation and awareness of the theatrical arts, and since its founding in 1993, has supported several projects to help preserve Broadway's heritage and expose new audiences to Broadway theatre. The Foundation is a corporation organized under the Not-for-Profit Corporation Law of the State of New York, the purposes of which are exclusively charitable as defined in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Donations to support the program can be made at JimmyAwards.com.