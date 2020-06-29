Virtual Fire Island Dance Festival to Stream Friday, July 17

The charitable event of the Fire Island summer goes digital when the Virtual Fire Island Dance Festival streams an evening of celebrated dance at 7 pm Eastern on July 17, 2020. The first-ever stream in the event's 26-year history will feature world premieres of three new pieces and three beloved festival favorites. The festival is produced by and benefits Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Advance registration is required for the free stream. Sign up at dradance.org/fidanceregister.

This year's virtual festival will include world premieres by modern tap dancer Ayodele Casel, one of The New York Times' "Biggest Breakout Stars of 2019"; KEIGWIN + COMPANY Artistic Director Larry Kiegwin; and Stephen Petronio, artistic director of Stephen Petronio Company. The stream also will feature past festival performances by Emmy Award nominee Al Blackstone; MacArthur "Genius Grant" Fellow Kyle Abraham and acclaimed dancer and choreographer Garrett Smith.

"Although we can't gather together in The Pines, we're thrilled to be able to invite our community to enjoy world-class dance performances online through the Virtual Fire Island Dance Festival," said Denise Roberts Hurlin, founding director of Dancers Responding to AIDS. "While it won't quite be the same as watching on the shores of the Great South Bay, our virtual festival will help rekindle the beauty of the festival for us all. And we welcome the opportunity to do good for those in crisis and need."

The in-person event, traditionally held in July in Fire Island Pines, has raised more than $6.7 million since the festival began in 1995. Through their support, Fire Island Dance Festival attendees have helped ensure that those living with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., receive lifesaving medications, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance. The generosity also supports organizations working toward social justice and anti-racism.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS also continues its annual support of the Pines Care Center, helping to provide a wide range of medical-related services to the residents and visitors of the Fire Island Pines and neighboring communities.

More information about this year's performances will be announced in the coming weeks. Dancers Responding to AIDS relies on the extraordinary compassion and efforts of the performing arts community to fund a safety net of social services for those in need. As a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, DRA supports the essential programs of The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative and The Dancers' Resource, as well as more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations nationwide.

For more information, please visit Dancers Responding to AIDS at dradance.org, at facebook.com/DRAdance, at instagram.com/DRAdance, at twitter.com/DRAdance and at youtube.com/DRAdance

