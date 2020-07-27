Virtual China Fashion Gala Honoring Estée Lauder, Wendy Yu, Phillip Lim, and Lucy Liu Raises $600,000

China Institute and Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund(CBCF) co-presented the China Fashion Gala 2020 virtually on Thursday, July 23, 2020. The annual celebration of Chinese design serves as a platform for Chinese talent emerging onto the international stage, as well as a forum for recognizing individuals whose contributions have helped position China at the forefront of global fashion and beauty.

Hosted by Yue-Sai Kan, co-chair of China Institute and founder and chairwoman of CBCF, this year's gala honored Estée Lauder with the Beauty Award. This inaugural award was accepted by Group President, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Global Brand President, Estée LauderStephane de La Faverie, presented by Yang Mi.Chinese investor, entrepreneur and philanthropist Wendy Yuwas honored with the Millennial Leadership Award, presented by Jason Wu. Chinese American designer Phillip Limwas honored with the Leadership Award, presented by Lisa Ling. Actress, director, artist and activist Lucy Liu was honored with the Icon Award, presented by Yue-Sai Kan. Each award was donated by Baccarat. Co-chairs were Elizabeth Segerstrom, co-managing partner and co-owner of South Coast Plaza; Mariko Miura, CEO of Meihodo New York; Julian Rizzuto, founder of Dreamlink Foundation; Mark Gong,emerging Chinese designer; and Jeannette Chang, former SVP of Hearst Magazines International.

Highlights from the evening included a private 40-minute live cocktail party via Zoom with honorees immediately preceding the gala, a globe-spanning opening performance by Quincy Jones Productions; a special dance of the Thousand Hand Bodhisattva performed by members of the Chinese People's Art Troupe of People with Disabilities; and a fashion presentation by Chinese couture designer XiongYing, who showcased her creations under theHeaven Gaia label.

Prominent guests included: Christian Louboutin, Guo Pei, Grace Chen, Angelica Cheung, Bette Midler, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, Xiaowen Ju, Karolina Kurkova, Maggie Q, Jordan Connor, Lang Lang, Anna Hu, Rain, Chen Man, Simon Collins, Didi Pei, Ban Ki-moon, Kenny G and Cai Guo-Qiang.

To date, China Fashion Gala 2020 has raised $600,000. An online silent auctionon 32auctions.comwill be open until July 30. Proceeds benefit the many diverse programs of China Institute, the oldest independent, non-profit organization in America to focus exclusively on China.

