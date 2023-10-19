Video: Watch the RUSTIN Trailer Starring Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More

The film will be released in select theaters on November 3 before streaming on Netflix November 17.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

Netflix has released the trailer for Rustin, George C. Wolfe's new film about activist Bayard Rustin.

Watch the new video below before the film's November 3 release date in select theaters and November 17 Netflix streaming date.

The film stars Colman Domingo as Rustin, along with Audra McDonald, Adrienne Warren, Michael Potts, Glynn Turman, CCH Pounder, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Chris Rock, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, Johnny Ramey, Lilli Kay, Jordan-Amanda Hall, Jakeem Powell, Grantham Coleman, Jamilah Rosemond, Jules Latimer, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper, Frank Harts, Kevin Mambo, Carra Patterson, Bill Irwin, Cotter Smith, and Jeffrey Wright.

The architect of 1963’s momentous March on Washington, Bayard Rustin was one of the greatest activists and organizers the world has ever known. He challenged authority, never apologized for who he was, what he believed, or who he desired. And he did not back down. He made history, and in turn, he was forgotten.

Directed by DGA Award and five-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe and starring Emmy Award winner Domingo, Rustin shines a long overdue spotlight on the extraordinary man who, alongside giants like the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell Jr., and Ella Baker, dared to imagine a different world, and inspired a movement in a march toward freedom.

The film began its march with triumphant debuts at Telluride and Toronto International Film Festivals and went on to win audience awards at Heartland and Mill Valley Film Festivals.

Along the way, director George C. Wolfe received the Spotlight Award at Mill Valley Film Festival, the inaugural Sherzum Award at the Hamptons Film Festival and will be honored with the Impact Award at the upcoming Middleburg Film Festival.

Watch the new trailer here:






