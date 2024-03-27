Video: Watch the New York City Arts in Education Roundtable To Save Arts Education

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Today, New York City Arts in Education Roundtable, students and advocates called on the Mayor and City Council to save the expiring $41M of arts education funding from COVID era funding and pushed for greater transparency between how the city schools are spending the arts education money. Every student in New York City stands to lose arts programming if the COVID funding is not restored. Between 2020 and 2023, public schools across the five boroughs lost 425 full-time certified arts teachers - that means roughly 1 in 7 school children do not have a full time arts teacher. Council Member Keith Powers and representatives of major cultural institutions, coalitions and schools - including Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning, Waterwell, Midori & Friends, and UFT - joined for the announcement.

Watch the announcement below!

Before the pandemic, a majority of principals reported that funding for the arts was insufficient to give all students a basic foundation in arts education. After four years of COVID the imperative to provide all students with a sound arts education has strengthened. Engagement in the arts can get students struggling to thrive socially, emotionally, and academically back on track. Research shows that arts education improves student performance, mental health and the overall chances of success later in life.

"Arts education is essential for millions of NYC students, and the impact of the arts on students' success is undeniable. But city lawmakers have failed to properly invest in the arts for years, and now expiring funds that masked a much larger problem are set to dramatically disrupt students' ability to pursue arts opportunities. Any cuts to the city's arts budget will have a dramatic effect on NYC's ability to serve its students, and will only worsen the gap for underserved students. We cannot let that happen - the Mayor and City Council must save the arts because it starts with the arts," said Kimberly Olsen, Executive Director of the New York City Arts in Education Roundtable.

"I've said it many times before, I don't make it from Texas to Broadway without the meaningful investment of so many arts educators. I'm naturally curious and my teachers and mentors were incredibly gracious in providing answers to my endless questions. They provided opportunities for me to expand my artistry beyond just performing - they challenged me and often times saw more for me than I could see for myself at the time. Every student deserves to feel that level of belief. I'm honored to stand with the NYC Arts in Education Roundtable and advocate for arts education funding in this year's city budget," said Vincent Jamal Hooper, actor in Broadway's the Lion King.

"Music education has made a considerable impact on my life. It has helped me with spreading my creativity in a way I would not be able to do in any other form of education. Because the music department at my school (Eleanor Roosevelt High School) is funded by the City, I have been able to fuel my curiosity for music. My story is one of millions of kids in New York who also have a curiosity and passion for music. Less funding for music education will give fewer opportunities for students to express themselves creatively," said Christel Eugene, Eleanor Roosevelt High School, Grade 11, Viola Student.

"Celebrating the arts isn't just a passion for me; it's been a lifelong journey since I was seven years old. From the moment I stepped onto the stage, I knew that acting was my calling. Throughout my years as a student at the Secret Theatre and later at the Professional Performing Arts High School, the arts have provided me with not only a means of expression but also a sense of purpose and belonging. It's through the guidance of inspiring instructors, like those from Waterwell, that I've honed my craft and discovered the transformative power of artistic education. To me, arts education isn't just about learning lines or perfecting technique; it's about embracing creativity, building connections, and unlocking the limitless potential within ourselves. It's a journey of self-discovery, growth, and endless possibilities, and I'm grateful every day to be part of this vibrant and enriching community. That's why we're asking the mayor and the City council to ensure that every school has arts programming - because it starts with the arts," said Mia Jacquez, Waterwell Drama Program Class of '24.

"Arts education isn't a luxury-it's the very foundation upon which our children's futures are built. Every brushstroke, every dance step, every note played nurtures not just creativity, but critical skills essential for success in the classroom and beyond. With the looming threat of expiring federal funds and budget cuts, we risk leaving countless students without the transformative power of the arts. We call on NYC Public Schools, the Mayor, and the Chancellor to prioritize equitable funding, certified arts teachers in every school, and robust support for arts and culture, ensuring that every child has access to the opportunities they deserve," said Sara Cutler, President, AFM Local 802.

"The arts are so much more than an 'extracurricular.' They unleash creativity, foster self discovery, and introduce young New Yorkers to cultural careers. Every New York City student deserves access to the arts," said Council Member Keith Powers.

"Waterwell is one of many organizations in New York City currently fighting to maintain city-funded budgets for high-quality arts training for public school students. If NYC wants to remain one of the cultural capitals of the world, it is essential that we have a well trained, empathetic, and collaborative next generation of artists. A free and accessible arts education is the way to do that, and should be at the core of every young person's education, just like math or social studies. This is why it is essential for every New Yorker to do everything within our power to protect and advocate for city funding for free arts training for our city's young people," said Heather Lanza, Education Director/Artistic Director, Waterwell Drama Program.

According to a report by Americans for the Arts, students from low-income communities who are highly engaged in the arts are more likely to have obtained gainful employment, completed college, and volunteered in their communities than peers with low arts involvement. Students from low-income communities who are highly engaged in the arts are also more than twice as likely to graduate college as peers with no arts education.

In addition to the saving the expiring federal funding, the It Starts with the Arts Campaign is calling on the city to: