Video: Watch the Music Video For 'I Was Too Late' From MTC's WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA, Opening Tonight!

Manhattan Theatre Club's New York premiere of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, written by AUDELCO Award nominee Jeff Augustin and directed by Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody, with music by The Bengsons, opens tonight at New York City Center - Stage I.

Watch the music video for "I Was Too Late" below!

From acclaimed writer Jeff Augustin comes a timely story of a son's quest to connect with his father. Lyrical story-telling and live folk songs from The Bengsons weave a tale of searching and longing, family and legacy. A Haitian immigrant travels from Miami to California on a once-in-a-lifetime road trip. Years later, his son makes the same journey in reverse. Along the way, blurring the lines of time, these two finally discover common ground and make a connection that has eluded them for decades. Directing is Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody.

The cast of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea features Billy Eugene Jones (Fat Ham, Passing Strange) and Chris Myers (How I Learned to Drive at MTC, An Octoroon) and has music by The Bengsons (Hundred Days, The Lucky Ones).

Where the Mountain Meets the Sea was commissioned by and premiered in the 2020 Humana Festival of New American Plays at Actors Theatre of Louisville.

The production's creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Dominique Fawn Hill (costume design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Ben Truppin-Brown (sound design), Sarah Lunnie (dramaturgy), Steph Paul (choreography), and Roxana Khan (production stage manager).

Manhattan Theatre Club is pleased to offer audiences and the general public free Beyond the Stage content, which is designed to enrich audiences' experience with Where the Mountain Meets the Sea and to provide those not able to see the production a way to connect with the show. A two-part podcast featuring a discussion between Jeff Augustin and fellow MTC playwright Martyna Majok (Cost of Living), a playlist inspired by the show and curated by The Bengsons, and a recorded conversation with costume designer Dominique Fawn Hill and illustrator Zharia Shinn in which they discuss their creative processes and how they helped bring this father/son story to vibrant life on stage can be found on MTC's website at https://www.manhattantheatreclub.com/who-we-are/about-mtc/bts-off-broadway/.

Additionally, Manhattan Theatre Club has announced a series of Affinity Performances that will take place throughout the run of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea. The series will begin with LGBTQ+ Night at the 7:00pm performance on Tuesday, November 8, followed by Black Theatre Matinee on Saturday, November 12 at 2:00pm, and Immigrant & First Generation Family Matinee on Saturday, November 19 at 2:00pm.

The 2022-23 season marks Lynne Meadow's 50th Anniversary as Artistic Director of Manhattan Theatre Club. Meadow was joined by Executive Producer Barry Grove in her third season, and together they have helmed MTC for 48 years. MTC's mission, which Meadow created in 1972 and has implemented since, is to develop and present new work in a dynamic, supportive environment; to identify and collaborate with the most exciting new as well as accomplished artists; and to produce a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals by American and international playwrights. Over five decades, MTC has grown from a small off-off-Broadway showcase into one of the country's most prestigious and award-winning theatre companies, creating approximately 600 world, American, New York and Broadway premieres. Our productions have earned 7 Pulitzer Prizes, 28 Tony Awards, 50 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards amongst many other honors. Our Broadway home is the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and our two Off-Broadway theatres are at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). MTC is an anti-racist organization that respects and honors all voices, and upholds the values of community and equity, For more information, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.