Video: Watch an All New Montage of PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway

Purlie Victorious is now playing at The Music Box Theatre through February 4th, 2024.

By: Dec. 28, 2023

Purlie Victorious Show Information
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by the legendary Ossie Davis starring Leslie Odom, Jr. is playing at the Music Box Theatre through February 4, 2024 at the Music Box Theatre.

Check out a montage of the show below!

The revival is directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (Topdog/Underdog, A Soldier’s Play, A Raisin in the Sun).

Tony & Grammy Award winner and Academy & Emmy Award nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. stars in the production as “Purlie Victorious Judson”, alongside Vanessa Bell Calloway (Dreamgirls) as “Idella Landy”, Billy Eugene Jones (Fat Ham) as “Gitlow Judson”, Noah Pyzik (Addy & Uno) as “Deputy”,  Noah Robbins (To Kill a Mockingbird) as “Charlie Cotchipee”, Jay O. Sanders (Primary Trust) as “Ol’ Cap’n Cotchipee”, Heather Alicia Simms (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) as “Missy Judson”,  Bill Timoney (Network) as “Sheriff” and Tony Award nominee Kara Young (Cost of Living, Clyde’s) as “Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins,” Melvin Abston (u/s Gitlow Judson), Willa Bost (u/s Missy Judson/Idella Landy), Brandi Porter (u/s Luttiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins) and Donald Webber Jr. (standby Purlie Victorious Judson).

The creative team features scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge, MJ), costume design by Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (Trouble in Mind, A Beautiful Noise), lighting design by Drama Desk Award nominee Adam Honoré (Ain’t No Mo’, Chicken & Biscuits), sound design by Peter Fitzgerald (American Son, KPOP), hair & wig & makeup design by J. Jared Janas, fight direction by Thomas Schnall, incidental music by Guy Davis and casting by The Telsey Office (Will Cantler, CSA and Destiny Lilly, CSA).







RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Leslie Odom, Jr., Kara Young and the Cast of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Celebrate Ossie Dav Photo
Photos: Leslie Odom, Jr., Kara Young and the Cast of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Celebrate Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee At Schomburg Center

This past Monday at the New York Public Library’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, the stars of Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch celebrated the 75th wedding anniversary of Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee. Leslie Odom Jr. and Kara Young, who play the roles that Davis and Dee originated in the current revival of Ossie Davis’ critically acclaimed play, read love letters from the couple’s archive that is housed at the Schomburg Center.

2
Interview: Heather Alicia Simms on the Enormous Legacy of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Photo
Interview: Heather Alicia Simms on the 'Enormous' Legacy of PURLIE VICTORIOUS

The acclaimed Broadway revival of Ossie Davis's play Purlie Victorious will play its 100th performance today December 22. Joining stars Leslie Odom, Jr. and Kara Young is veteran actor Heather Alicia Simms in the role of Missy Judson. Read our interview!

3
Tony-Winner Leslie Odom, Jr. To Hold In-Store Event At Barnes & Noble Union Square To Photo
Tony-Winner Leslie Odom, Jr. To Hold In-Store Event At Barnes & Noble Union Square To Celebrate New Album

Join Barnes & Noble - Union Square on December 4, 2023 at 2PM for an in-store CD signing and photo with Leslie Odom, Jr. to celebrate the release of his new album, 'When A Crooner Dies.'

4
Exclusive: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Member Willa Bost Sings Carols For A Cure Photo
Exclusive: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Member Willa Bost Sings Carols For A Cure

See Purlie Victorious' Willa Bost sing Carols for a Cure!

