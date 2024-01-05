Video: Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical

Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie

Watch Taraji P. Henson's show-stopping rendition of "Push Da Button" from The Color Purple movie musical.

The video also features appearances by Fantasia Barrino, Colman Domingo, and Corey Hawkins. Directed by Blitz Bazawule, the film features choreography by Fatima Robinson.

The performance joins other musical numbers in the new movie, including "Mysterious Ways," "Miss Celie's Pants," and "I'm Here."

Henson has previously shared that she turned down the offer to play Shug Avery in The Color Purple on Broadway, revealing that she was "scared" to play the coveted role.

"What scared me back then was, 'Singing next to who? Fantasia? I'll pass,'" Henson laughed. "I know my vocal chords. I just knew I couldn't sing eight shows a week. I just knew that. So I ran, but [Shug Avery] found me. I guess what gave me the courage this time was Blitz because he just believed in me so much."

The Color Purple also stars Danielle Brooks, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Phylicia Peal Mpasi, and more. It is now playing in theaters.

Watch the performance here:



