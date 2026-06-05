Video: Watch Sting and Shaggy Perform THE LAST SHIP on GOOD MORNING AMERICA





On Friday, Sting and Shaggy took the Good Morning America stage to perform a medley from Sting's musical The Last Ship. The musician is starring in a reimagined production for nine performances at the Metropolitan Opera House from June 9–14, 2026. Watch the duo sing "All This Time" and "The Last Ship".

This reimagined production features a new book by Barney Norris and new and revised songs by Sting, expanding on the show’s acclaimed, Tony Award–nominated score. Sting plays Jackie White, the shipyard foreman at the story’s center, with reggae icon and longtime collaborator Shaggy co-starring as the Ferryman.

Presented by Karl Sydow and directed by Leo Warner, this strictly limited engagement follows an international series of multi-night runs in Amsterdam, Paris, and Brisbane. Take a look at photos from the Amsterdam run here. It was recently announced that Sting will take the reimagined production to the West End for a limited run at Theatre Royal Drury Lane from 22 September to 3 October.

Rooted in his own childhood in the British shipbuilding town of Wallsend, The Last Ship tells the story of a community of shipbuilders in the northeast of England, faced with the closure of their shipyard—the heart of their existence.

Jackie White is the shipyard’s foreman, whose health is failing just as his leadership is needed most. In this personal show, the artist immerses the audience in a hometown he was desperate to escape, a world where love, loss, and hope intertwine.

The creative team for this new production features set and video design by 59 Studio (Jenny Melville, Matt Taylor, and Ben Pearcy), choreography by Rebecca Howell, costume design by Loren Elstein, lighting design by Adam Bassett, and sound design by Tom Gibbons.

Sting’s songs—such as “Island of Souls,” “All This Time,” and “When We Dance”—are woven into the performance in a fully staged production featuring a company of 48 artists, musicians, and choristers.