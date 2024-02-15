Video: Watch Sara Bareilles Prepare For GIRLS5EVA's Comeback in Season 3 Trailer

From creator and executive producer Meredith Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and starring Sara Bareilles (Waitress: The Musical), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Paula Pell (Saturday Night Live) and Busy Philipps (Mean Girls), Girls5eva is making its comeback... this time on Netflix.

Season 3 premieres Thursday, March 14, 2024 globally on Netflix, alongside the previously released Seasons 1 and 2. Watch the season three trailer below!

The members of the late ‘90s girl-group Girls5eva – Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria – have reunited and recorded a new album, Returnity, so it’s time for the next logical step: a comeback tour. With no plan, tour manager, or venues secured, the ladies pile into a van and hit the great unknown, doing their damnedest to promote their album and get back on top.

In the process, Girls5eva will grapple with life on the road, see their relationships tested, play a billionaire’s birthday party, sow their oats, confront parents they believe held them back, cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet, and question if they really want “the big time” again. Will Girls5eva fast-track their comeback and sell their tour documentary in the process? Or will the road destroy them?

The series follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the late ‘90s whose members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, aging parents, and debt, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?

Mean Girls composer Jeff Richmond serves as music supervisor and executive producer. Joining Scardino are fellow executive producers Tina Fey (Little Stranger, Inc.), Robert Carlock (Bevel Gears), David Miner (3Arts Entertainment), and Eric Gurian (Little Stranger, Inc.). Girls5eva is produced for Netflix by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Watch the new trailer here:



