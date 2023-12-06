Video: Watch Reneé Rapp Return to the MEAN GIRLS Broadway Theatre to Perform 'Snow Angel'

Reneé Rapp is celebrating being named Vevo's DSCVR Artist of the Year by returning to her Broadway roots.

The newly-released performance of “Snow Angel” was filmed at the August Wilson Theater, where Rapp made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls as Regina George.

The performance begins in Rapp’s dressing room, with the camera panning past scattered makeup and a bouquet of roses, as the singer is perched on her vanity. She slowly rises, wanders through a dimly lit hallway and enters on to the stage, powerfully belting out to a sea of red velvet chairs.

“Snow Angel” will be followed by a performance of “Tummy Hurts” and an exclusive interview piece that will explore her songwriting process and inspirations.

“Watching her go from Broadway, to our DSCVR stage, to her debut album and quickly selling out international tour has been such a thrill. Reneé has everything that makes a superstar: unbridled ambition, a collaborative nature, a passion for their craft and raw, undeniable talent," says JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming and Marketing, at Vevo.

Rapp will be reprising her role of Regina George in the upcoming movie musical adaptation of Mean Girls, set to hit theaters on January 12. She will be joined by Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Tina Fey, and Tim Meadows in the new film.

Watch the full performance here:



