Watch the cast and creative team of Gun & Powder discuss and perform excerpts from the musical at Works & Process.

The panel includes (in alphabetical order) Ross Baum, Composer; Austin Cook, Music Director; Mark S. Hoebee, Moderator & Paper Mill Playhouse Producing Artistic Director; Tiffany Rea-Fisher, Choreographer; and Stevie Walker-Webb, Director.

Artists include (in alphabetical order) Jeannette Bayardelle as Tallulah Clarke, Liisi LaFontaine as Martha Clarke, Ciara Renée as Mary Clarke, Katie Thompson as Fannie Porter, and featured dancers Rickens Anantua, Francesca Granell, Adam Roberts, and Christine Shepard.

Performance excerpts include “Wide Open Plains,” “Tallulah & Ole Betsy,” “Mama’s Name,” and “Mary’s Nightmare.”

Gun & Powder is a new musical inspired by the true story of Mary and Martha Clarke, African-American twin sisters who take extraordinary measures to settle their mother’s sharecropper debt and save her home. In 1893 Texas, the Sisters Clarke—passing as white—embark on a remarkable Wild West adventure that examines race, family, and identity with two electrifying women who transformed from farm girls to outlaws to legends. Gun & Powder features a book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri (a real-life descendant of Mary and Martha Clarke), music by Ross Baum, music direction by Austin Cook, choreography by Tiffany Rea-Fisher (The Tempest at The Public), and direction by Obie winner & 2023 Tony Award nominee Stevie Walker-Webb (Ain't No Mo’ on Broadway).

Gun & Powder runs from April 4–May 5 at Papermill Playhouse.

ABOUT WORKS & PROCESS

A non-profit without walls, Works & Process champions performing artists and their creative process from studio to stage. We platform artists from the world’s largest organizations and amplify underrecognized performing arts cultures. We provide rare, longitudinal, and fully-funded creative residencies, and commissioning support. We present at the Guggenheim Museum, Lincoln Center, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Each summer Works & Process curates and presents free dance programs with City Parks Foundation’s SummerStage and NYC Parks.

Works & Process LaunchPAD “Process as Destination” provides artists multi-week residencies with 24/7 studio availability, on-site housing, health insurance enrollment access, industry-leading fees, and transportation to residency partners spanning counties in New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts.