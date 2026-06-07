TONY AWARDS ALL THE WINNERS
TONY AWARDS Reporting Live From Radio City Music Hall!
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Watch the Opening Number From the 79th Tony Awards

The number was written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Mark Sonnenblick.

By:



P!nk kicked off the 79th Annual Tony Awards with a star-studded performance of "Leading Lady Marmalade," a reimagined take on "Lady Marmalade." Check out the flashy number, featuring 170 performers and numerous leading ladies from this season.

The song began with P!nk paying tribute to Broadway musicals like Peter Pan, The Phantom of the Opera, and Les Misérables, showing off her powerful vocals with Elphaba's fan-favorite battle cry from Wicked.

With an appearance from frequent Tony host, Neil Patrick Harris, the show-stopper featured choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, and cameos by everybody from Shaina Taub (in full Ragtime garb) to Megan Thee Stallion's Harold Zidler, who treated viewers to a very cheeky reference to Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). 

The number was written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Mark Sonnenblick. Creative consultants for the opening number are Tim Murray and Isaac Josephthal. It was arranged by Sam Davis and orchestrated by Charlie Rosen. Check out the full lyrics here.

Photo Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS

  


BroadwayWorld My Shows

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...


Videos

View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $77
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $59

Recommended For You