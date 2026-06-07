Video: Watch the Opening Number From the 79th Tony Awards

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P!nk kicked off the 79th Annual Tony Awards with a star-studded performance of "Leading Lady Marmalade," a reimagined take on "Lady Marmalade." Check out the flashy number, featuring 170 performers and numerous leading ladies from this season.

The song began with P!nk paying tribute to Broadway musicals like Peter Pan, The Phantom of the Opera, and Les Misérables, showing off her powerful vocals with Elphaba's fan-favorite battle cry from Wicked.

With an appearance from frequent Tony host, Neil Patrick Harris, the show-stopper featured choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, and cameos by everybody from Shaina Taub (in full Ragtime garb) to Megan Thee Stallion's Harold Zidler, who treated viewers to a very cheeky reference to Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).

The number was written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Mark Sonnenblick. Creative consultants for the opening number are Tim Murray and Isaac Josephthal. It was arranged by Sam Davis and orchestrated by Charlie Rosen. Check out the full lyrics here.

Photo Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS