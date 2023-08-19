Video: Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe

The musical makes its West End return at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 21 and 22 August 2023

By: Aug. 19, 2023

Check out new footage posted to Instagram of Norm Lewis singing ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the sitzprobe for Love Never Dies in concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane next week. Performances will be held on Monday, 21 August and Tuesday, 22 August.

Watch the clip of the performance below!

Broadway legend Norm Lewis (Les Misérables 25th Anniversary Concert, Jesus Christ Superstar) stars as The Phantom after a hugely successful run as the first African-American Phantom in the Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera. Celinde Schoenmaker (Guys & DollsRocketman) stars alongside him as Christine, following her appearance in London’s West End for the 30th anniversary of The Phantom of the Opera.

Taking on the role of Raoul is Matthew Seadon-Young (Death of a Salesman, Company) with Courtney Stapleton (Beauty and the Beast) as Meg and Sally Dexter (Emmerdale, Billy Elliot the Musical) as Madame Giry. Completing the cast are Nic Greenshields as Squelch, Charles Brunton as Gangle, Lucie-Mae Sumner as Fleck, with the ensemble made up of Chloe Campbell, Alex Christian, Courtney George, Aoife Kenny, Alex Pinder and Emily Ann Potter. They will be joining the previously announced Celinde Schoenmaker (Guys and Dolls, The Phantom of the Opera) as Christine Daeé and Broadway’s first African-American Phantom, Norm Lewis, as The Phantom.

Love Never Dies in Concert is directed by Shaun Kerrison with musical supervision by Simon Lee, musical direction by Freddie Tapner, choreography by Joanna Goodwin, sound design by Adam Fisher, lighting design by Tim Deiling, set and costume design by Rebecca Bower and casting by Sarah-Jane Price. The concert will be performed by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra & Chorus, conducted by Freddie Tapner

‘Love Never Dies in Concert’ is produced by Fourth Wall Live and the London Musical Theatre Orchestra and arranged with the permission of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group, with a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and a book by Lloyd Webber, Slater, Ben Elton and Frederick Forsyth.

Love Never Dies returns to the story of The Phantom of the Opera 10 years after the Phantom’s disappearance from the Paris Opera House. Escaped to a new life in New York, he has finally found a place for his music to soar. All that is missing is his love – Christine Daaé. In a final bid to win her back, the Phantom lures Christine, her husband, and their young son Gustave to America to perform one final time. As old wounds are reopened and forgotten memories unlocked – The Phantom sets out to prove that, indeed, Love Never Dies. This concert comes as The Phantom of the Opera in London’s West End continues to break records at the box office, 36 years after opening at the recently-renamed His Majesty’s Theatre on Haymarket.

Theatre Royal Drury Lane is owned and operated by LW Theatres. The venue reopened in June 2021 following a total, £60m, 2-year restoration.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Darren Bell (@darrenphotog)




