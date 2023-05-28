Video: Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

White is currently playing the role of Hermes in Hadestown on Broadway.

By:
Lillias White appeared on CBS Sunday Morning to talk to Mo Rocca about her role models growing up in Brooklyn, NY, her four-decade-long career, and starring in Hadestown on Broadway.

White is currently playing the role of Hermes in Hadestown on Broadway. She also recently starred as Matron “Mama” Morton in the 25th Anniversary cast of the Broadway revival of Chicago.

White won the 1997 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her showstopping turn in Cy Coleman’s The Life and received another Tony nomination in 2010 for Fela!. Her other Broadway credits include Effie White in Dreamgirls, Grizabella in Cats, Asaka in Once on this Island, and Miss Jones in the 1995 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Her first solo studio album Get Yourself Some Happy! was released last year by Old Mill Road Recording.

Watch the interview below!

Lillias White (Hermes) is a Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award winner for her performance in The Life. She has appeared on Broadway in Barnum, Dreamgirls, Cats, Carrie, Once on this Island, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and Fela! (Tony Award nomination) and most recently in Chicago in the Fall of 2021 as Matron “Mama” Morton having first appeared in the Broadway production in 2006. Other Off-Broadway and Regional credits include the musical Black No More in Winter 2022, The Public Theater’s Romance in Hard Times for which she won the Obie Award, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (directed by Phylicia Rashad) for which she won the NAACP Award, and the Carnegie Hall Concert version of South Pacific which was also broadcast on PBS’ “Great Performances.” She received the Daytime Emmy Award for her role as Lillian Edwards in “Sesame Street” and is beloved by audiences for voicing the lead muse Calliope in Disney’s animated feature Hercules. Her most recent television appearances include the Baz Luhrmann-directed Netflix series “The Get Down,” as well as “Russian Doll” and “Search Party.” She has appeared in cabarets and concert halls around the world. Her first solo studio album Get Yourself Some Happy! is available now at lilliaswhite.com and on all streaming platforms.



