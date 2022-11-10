Video: Watch Lee Daniels' Speech at the First Preview of AIN'T NO MO
Opening night of Ain't No Mo' is set for December 1, 2022.
The curtain was raised at the Belasco Theatre (111 W 44th St.) last night for the first preview performance of Ain't No Mo', produced by Lee Daniels. The show played to a sold-out and star-studded house with high-energy and laughter heard down the street.
Watch Lee Daniels' first preview speech here!
From the brilliant and mischievous mind of Jordan E. Cooper, the youngest American playwright in Broadway history, Ain't No Mo' is the unprecedented, unpredictable comedy that speeds through the turbulent skies of being Black in today's America, blending sketch, satire and avant garde theatre The production will continue in previews with opening night set for December 1, 2022.
Guests in attendance for the first preview performance included Queen Latifah, Clive Davis, Edie Falco, Miss Lawrence, NeNe Leakes, Melba Moore, Victoria Pedretti, Sara Ramirez, Bevy Smith, Tasha Smith, Danny Strong, Leyna Bloom, Patricia Williams and many more.
Direct from a smash-hit run at The Public Theater, Ain't No Mo' dares to ask the incendiary question, "What if the U.S. government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?"
The cast includes Jordan E. Cooper as Peaches, Fedna Jacquet (Passenger #1), Marchánt Davis (Passenger #2), Shannon Matesky (Passenger #3), Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Passenger #4), and Crystal Lucas-Perry (Passenger #5). Understudies are Nik Alexander (u/s Peaches & Passenger #2), Jasminn Johnson (u/s Passenger #3 & Passenger #4), Michael Rishawn (u/s Passenger #2 & Peaches), Kedren Spencer (u/s Passenger #5 & Passenger #1), Brennie Tellu (u/s Passenger #4 & Passenger #5), and Emma Van Lare (u/s Passenger #1 & Passenger #3).
The design team for Ain't No Mo' includes three-time Tony Award® winner Scott Pask (scenic design), two-time Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), Adam Honoré (lighting design), Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams (co-sound design), and Mia M. Neal (wig design). Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers and General Management.
From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV
November 10, 2022
In an exclusive video, watch Tony Award nominee Rob McClure as Seymour, Tony Award-winning actress Lena Hall as Audrey, and the cast of Little Shop of Horrors perform 'Skid Row (Downtown)'! Check out the clip here!
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for KIMBERLY AKIMBO- Live at 5:30pm!
November 10, 2022
Broadway's best will gather at the Booth Theatre tonight, November 10, to celebrate the opening of Kimberly Akimbo! Tune in tonight at 5:30pm ET as BroadwayWorld takes you to the red carpet festivities.
Video: Stream SPACE DOGS: A NEW MUSICAL on BroadwayHD!
November 10, 2022
Watch an all new trailer for Space Dogs, and then stream the musical on BroadwayHD! Space Dogs is an epic new Off-Broadway musical that tells the incredible true story of Laika, a dog sent to space by a Russian scientist during the Cold War.
Video: ONLY GOLD Company Dances Through Opening Night
November 9, 2022
The World Premiere of Only Gold, a new musical with music and lyrics by platinum recording artist and BRIT Award winner Kate Nash ('GLOW') and a book by Tony Award® winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) and Ted Malawer (Everything Beautiful Happens at Night) is now open at MCC Theater. BroadwayWorld is taking you inside opening night in this video!
Photos/Video: First Look at MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE
November 9, 2022
Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience is officially open and welcoming visitors for its U.S. premiere in New York City. Located in the historic Seamen’s Bank Building at 30 Wall Street, in the heart of New York’s Financial District, the limited art experience will continue through January 8, 2023. Check out all new photos and video here!