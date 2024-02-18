Video: Watch LaChanze Discuss Becoming a Broadway Producer on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

LaChanze appeared on CBS Sunday Morning this week to discuss her career on stage, representation of black voices behind the scenes, and stepping into her new role as a Broadway producer.

"People say, 'What do you mean, Broadway isn't diverse? I've seen shows my whole life with Black talent on stage.' And I say, 'Exactly. You see Black talent on stage, but you've not seen Black talent behind the scenes. You've not seen Black directors, you've not seen Black choreographers. In my entire career, the first time that I had a Black director was 2021, in Trouble in Mind. I've never had a Black director prior to that as a lead actress," stated LaChanze to correspondent David Pogue.

"It's important for people like myself who have the access, who have the exposure, who have the relationships, to get in a position for young Black people that want to come into my business. Some people will say, 'Well, I don't know any Black female lighting designers.' As a Black producer, I can say, 'Let me show you where they are.'"

Watch the interview below!

LaChanze's Broadway credits include Celie in The Color Purple (Tony Award), Ti Moune in Once On This Island (Tony Award nomination), Trouble In Mind (Tony Award nomination), Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (Tony Award nomination), A Christmas Carol, If/Then, The Wiz, Company, Ragtime, and Dreamgirls. Off-Broadway: The Secret Life of Bees, The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin, The Vagina Monologues, and Cabin in the Sky at New York City Center Encores! TV: “Handel’s Messiah Rocks: A Joyful Noise” (Emmy Award), “East New York”, “The Blacklist”, HBO’s “The Night Of”, “Law & Order: SVU”, “The Good Fight”, “Sex And The City”. Film: The Help, Melinda, and Disney’s Hercules among other titles. As Director: Alice Childress’ Wine in the Wilderness at Classic Stage Company in 2024. As Producer: Here Lies Love by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, 20th Anniversary of Suzan-Lori Parks’ acclaimed Pulitzer-Prize-Winning play, Topdog/Underdog; Jeanine Tesori David Lindsay-Abaire’s new musical, Kimberly Akimbo, both co-produced with David Stone. President of Black Theatre United, a community dedicated to awareness, accountability, and advocacy. Proud mother to Celia Rose and Zaya LaChanze. She resides in Westchester, New York with her three cats and gardening hats.

CBS NEWS SUNDAY MORNING has been the #1 Sunday morning news program for 23 consecutive broadcast seasons. It is broadcast Sundays (9:00-10:30 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+. Rand Morrison is the executive producer.