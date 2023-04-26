Video: Watch Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque Perform Katy Perry's 'Firework' From MOULIN ROUGE! on THE VIEW

Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque appeared on The View this morning to perform Katy Perry's "Firework" from Moulin Rouge! on Broadway.

Before the performance, JoJo sat down with the ladies of The View to discuss why she is "having the time of her life" in the role.

"When I saw it I was just like, 'That would be a dream role.' There's nothing like it. It's a spectacle and playing Satine, I get to do things I've always dreamed of doing. You know, the production value is just out of this world and I'm costume changing and I'm flying in from the ceiling and I'm doing all these fantastic things and singing these phenomenal songs," JoJo revealed.

JoJo is currently starring as Satine in the Broadway production at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre through July 16.

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque is a chart-topping, award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress who, at just 32 years old, is already a veteran of the music industry.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Watch the new performance here:

Watch JoJo discuss starring on Broadway here: