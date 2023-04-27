Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch Jane Krakowski & Josh Gad Join James Corden For Final 'Crosswalk the Musical'

The final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden airs tonight on CBS.

Apr. 27, 2023  

On the final week of his Late Late Night Show, James Corden enlisted Jane Krakowski and Josh Gad to perform one last musical in the crosswalk on Beverly Blvd. in front of CBS.

With tunes from "There's No Business Like Show Business," "Singin' In The Rain" and "La La Land" the trio pays homage to the industry. And a very emotional Josh, appearing in his fourth Crosswalk, isn't prepared for the level of goodbye he must face.

In previous Crosswalk Musicals, Corden has parodied musicals like Sound of Music, Frozen, Grease, Les Miserables, Mary Poppins, and more.

THE LAST LAST LATE LATE SHOW with James Corden CARPOOL KARAOKE SPECIAL, Thursday, April 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The primetime special will celebrate Corden's legacy in late night ahead of the final broadcast of THE LATE LATE SHOW with James Corden later that night (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT).

During the special tonight, Tom Cruise will join Corden as they surprise an unsuspecting audience at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood when they portray Pumba and Timon in Disney's "The Lion King" musical.

Watch the final Crosswalk the Musical here:








