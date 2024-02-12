Video: Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser Trailer

The film will be released on July 26, 2024.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser With Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & Mor Photo 1 Video: Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser
Photos: Boy George Takes His First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway Photo 2 Photos: Boy George Takes His First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Photo 3 Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
Photos: First Look at Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart in CHICAGO Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart in CHICAGO

Video: Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser Trailer

The Wicked movie musical teaser was not the only trailer to debut during the Super Bowl last night.

Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in Marvel's new feature, Deadpool & Wolverine. Watch a first look at the new film below!

Following his Tony-nominated Broadway run in the Music Man, Jackman announced that he would be returning to the role for Ryan Reynolds' new installment in the series.

The new film also features Leslie UggamsMatthew Macfadyen, Emma CorrinMorena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Karan Soni, and more.

From his award-winning turn on Broadway as the 1970s singer/songwriter Peter Allen, to his metal claw-wielding Wolverine in the blockbuster X-Men franchise, Jackman has proven to be one of the most versatile actors of our time.

He garnered his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance in Tom Hooper's Les Misérables in 2012.

Watch the trailer here:






RELATED STORIES

1
Jinkx Monsoon Will Return to CHICAGO in June Photo
Jinkx Monsoon Will Return to CHICAGO in June

Chicago has announced that actress, vocalist, and two-time “RuPaul's Drag Race” winner Jinkx Monsoon will return in the role of Matron “Mama” Morton for 20 performances only beginning this June!

2
Video: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Takes Final Bows Photo
Video: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Takes Final Bows

How to Dance in Ohio played its final Broadway performance on February 11, 2024. Following the final curtain call, several speeches were given by members of the show's team. Check out the video here!

3
Boe, Donnelly, Ball, Jaden Will Lead LES MISERABLES Arena Tour Photo
Boe, Donnelly, Ball, Jaden Will Lead LES MISERABLES Arena Tour

Alfie Boe and Killian Donnelly will share the role of Jean Valjean and Michael Ball and Bradley Jaden will share the role of Javert in the UK, leading a cast and orchestra of over 65 in the forthcoming World Tour of LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR. Learn more about the tour here!

4
Review Roundup: Eddie Izzards HAMLET Opens at the Greenwich House Theater Photo
Review Roundup: Eddie Izzard's HAMLET Opens at the Greenwich House Theater

Eddie Izzard’s solo Hamlet officially opened last night, February 11th, at the Greenwich House Theater. Read all of the reviews for Hamlet here!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser With Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & MoreVideo: Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser With Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & More
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI to Return in June, Chanel Ayan SaysTHE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI to Return in June, Chanel Ayan Says
Video: Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas' with Bowen Yang & Matt RogersVideo: Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas' with Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers
Listen: Hear Lin-Manuel Miranda's Theme Song For PBS KIDS Series ALMA'S WAY!Listen: Hear Lin-Manuel Miranda's Theme Song For PBS KIDS Series ALMA'S WAY!

Videos

Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser Video
Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser
Character Breakdown: BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Photos/Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco Take Their First Bows in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco Take Their First Bows in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
THE LION KING
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
HAMILTON
SIX

Recommended For You