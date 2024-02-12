Video: Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser Trailer

The Wicked movie musical teaser was not the only trailer to debut during the Super Bowl last night.

Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in Marvel's new feature, Deadpool & Wolverine. Watch a first look at the new film below!

Following his Tony-nominated Broadway run in the Music Man, Jackman announced that he would be returning to the role for Ryan Reynolds' new installment in the series.

The new film also features Leslie Uggams, Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Karan Soni, and more.

From his award-winning turn on Broadway as the 1970s singer/songwriter Peter Allen, to his metal claw-wielding Wolverine in the blockbuster X-Men franchise, Jackman has proven to be one of the most versatile actors of our time.

He garnered his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance in Tom Hooper's Les Misérables in 2012.

Watch the trailer here:



